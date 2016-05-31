Productores avícolas se declaran en emergencia por bloqueos

Los productores avícolas fueron los primeros en declararse en emergencia y pedir socorro a las autoridades por los bloqueos de caminos que se registran en al menos cinco regiones del país. Anticipan cuantiosas pérdidas y posible desabastecimiento de carne blanca en caso de que los bloqueos continúen.
“Yo creo que hay otras formas de solucionar, que las usen pero no perjudiquen al país como lo están haciendo (…). No se pueden hacer contratos ni exportar cuando no hay una seguridad jurídica”, dijo el presidente de la Asociación Departamental de Avicultores (ADA) de Santa Cruz, Ricardo Alandia, según un reporte de radio Fides Santa Cruz.
El representante se refirió así al bloqueo de caminos que realizan las alcaldías afines al Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) que demanda que el gobernador Rubén Costas los atienda y les explique la distribución de los recursos de regalías, además de los bloqueos protagonizados por los transportistas de carga por el tema impositivo.
Según Alandia, las pérdidas en el caso de Santa Cruz llegarían alrededor de dos millones de dólares por día y a nivel nacional la cifra bordearía los tres millones de dólares, por cargas de pollos destinados a diferentes partes del país.
Son cerca de 150 mil pollos bebés que son enviados a los departamento de Sucre, Tarija, Cochabamba y La Paz los cuales no llegan a destino, esto representará una menor subproducción de pollos lo que más adelante repercutirá en la falta de carne de pollo en los mercados locales.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
