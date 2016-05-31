Vuelven a aprehender a Eduardo León y se declara en huelga de hambre

El abogado Eduardo León se declaró el martes en huelga de hambre después que la Fiscalía determinara su aprehensión por la supuesta falsificación de su libreta de servicio militar, denuncia presentada por el Ministerio de Transparencia.
“Ante la forma en que he sido tratado y la manera como estoy, detenido injustamente y mi nueva aprehensión un acto sañudo del Gobierno, me declaro en este momento en huelga de hambre, he demostrado que soy un hombre profesional, un hombre honesto”, sostuvo León en una declaración entregada por su esposa, Graciela Mendoza.
El exdefensor de Gabriela Zapata fue llevado a declarar la mañana del martes ante el Ministerio Público por la denuncia realizada por Lenny Vladivia, ministra de Transparencia por la supuesta falsificación de su libreta de servicio militar.
León declaró por más de cuatro horas y a la conclusión del acto judicial los fiscales Manuel Saavedra, Oscar Campero Aranibar y Lilian Calderón Mariaca determinaron imputarlo por los delitos: Falsedad material, falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado y conducta antieconómica.
En parte de su declaración el abogado también anuncia que presentará denuncia ante organismos internacionales de derechos humanos su caso pues afirma que es víctima de una dictadura.
León lleva detenido 14 días en celdas de Tribunal Departamental de Justicia. El 28 de mayo un juez le dio el beneficio de detención domiciliaria, pero por falta de custodia policial la orden no es cumplida.
LA PAZ/Fides
I savor, cause I found just what I was having a look
for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man.
Have a nice day. Bye
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to
.net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
WordPress on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your website accidentally, and I’m
shocked why this twist of fate didn’t came about earlier!
I bookmarked it.
You made some good points there. I checked on the net for more
info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Vuelven a aprehender a Eduardo León y se declara en huelga de hambre < Loved it!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info particularly the last part I care for such info a lot.
I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like
what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This
is really a terrific site.
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if
you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent
it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help
is very much appreciated.
Greetings, I do believe your site could be having internet
browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Other
than that, great blog!
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community
in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work
on. You have done a outstanding job!
Excellent, what a web site it is! This webpage presents helpful information to
us, keep it up.
What’s up, yup this post is really nice and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
I enjoy looking through a post that will make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
I am genuinely delighted to glance at this blog posts which
carries lots of valuable data, thanks for providing these data.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different web page and
thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now
i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it
has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different users like its helped me.
Great job.
I do consider all of the ideas you have offered in your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless,
the posts are too short for beginners. May just you please prolong them a bit from subsequent
time? Thank you for the post.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really recognize
what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web site =).
We can have a hyperlink change arrangement between us
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this
web site is in fact nice and the visitors are really sharing
fastidious thoughts.
Can You Buy Sildenafil Over The Counter [url=http://deltas.xyz/deltasone-40mg-price.php]Deltasone 40mg Price[/url] Canadian Viagra Sales Vendita Viagra Cialis [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-pills.php]Accutane Pills[/url] Is 2 Yr Old Doxycycline Safe To Take ? Buy Kamagra Online Ireland [url=http://5553pill.xyz/generic-doxycycline.php]Generic Doxycycline[/url] Kamagra Priceminister Baclofene Science Et Avenir [url=http://buyizot.xyz/isotretinoin-accutane.php]Isotretinoin Accutane[/url] Cephalexin Bromhexina Proscar Para El Pelo Propecia [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-overseas-pharmacy.php]Propranolol Overseas Pharmacy[/url] Finasteride With Free Shipping Visa Priligy Fa Male [url=http://strat1.xyz/how-to-order-strattera.php]How To Order Strattera[/url] Buy 5mg Cialis From Canada Cialis 10 Oder 20 Mg [url=http://cyto1.xyz/best-cytotec-online.php]Best Cytotec Online[/url] Efficacite Su Propecia 4 Amoxil [url=http://buykama.xyz/where-can-i-buy-kamagra.php]Where Can I Buy Kamagra[/url] Priligy Precio Farmacia Male Horse Tonic For Men [url=http://antab1.xyz/cheap-antabuse-tablets.php]Cheap Antabuse Tablets[/url] Viagra In Pomata Pharmacie Viagra [url=http://al7.xyz/cheap-alli.php]Cheap Alli[/url] Is There A Generic Equivalent Of Cialis Acheter Viagra Generique France [url=http://amox1.xyz/buy-cheap-amoxil-250mg.php]Buy Cheap Amoxil 250mg[/url] Sale Elocon Priligy Avis Blog [url=http://prope1.xyz/cheap-propecia-online.php]Cheap Propecia Online[/url] Doxycycline 20mg Cephalexin Kidney In Cats [url=http://strat1.xyz/low-price-strattera.php]Low Price Strattera[/url] Buy Amoxicillin At Pet Store
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my site =).
We could have a hyperlink trade arrangement between us