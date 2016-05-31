Fecha de publicación: Martes 31 de mayo de 2016 -- 16:05

Vuelven a aprehender a Eduardo León y se declara en huelga de hambre

Eduardo León en su celda en huelga de hambre. (Flia León)

Eduardo León en su celda en huelga de hambre. (Flia León)

El abogado Eduardo León se declaró el martes en huelga de hambre después que la Fiscalía determinara su aprehensión por la supuesta falsificación de su libreta de servicio militar, denuncia presentada por el Ministerio de Transparencia.

“Ante la forma en que he sido tratado y la manera como estoy,  detenido injustamente y mi nueva aprehensión un acto sañudo del Gobierno, me declaro en este momento en huelga de hambre, he demostrado que soy un hombre profesional, un hombre honesto”, sostuvo León en una declaración entregada por su esposa, Graciela Mendoza.

El exdefensor de Gabriela Zapata fue llevado a declarar la mañana del martes ante el Ministerio Público por la denuncia realizada por Lenny Vladivia, ministra de Transparencia por la supuesta falsificación de su libreta de servicio militar.

León declaró por más de cuatro horas y a la conclusión del acto judicial los fiscales Manuel Saavedra, Oscar Campero Aranibar  y Lilian Calderón Mariaca determinaron imputarlo por los delitos: Falsedad material, falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado y conducta antieconómica.

En parte de su declaración el abogado también anuncia que presentará denuncia ante organismos internacionales de derechos humanos su caso  pues afirma que es víctima de una dictadura.

León lleva detenido 14 días en celdas de Tribunal Departamental de Justicia. El 28 de mayo un juez le dio el beneficio de detención domiciliaria, pero por falta de custodia policial la orden no es cumplida.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
