Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 1 de junio de 2016 -- 17:18

Cocaleros posponen debate de repostulación de Evo hasta 2018

Vicepresidente de los cocaleros de las seis Federaciones del Trópico de Cochabamba, Leonado Loza. (APG)

Los cocaleros de las seis federaciones del Trópico de Cochabamba decidieron postergar el debate sobre la convocatoria a un nuevo referendo para la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales hasta 2018, según informó el vicepresidente de la organización, Leonardo Loza.

Después de una evaluación que realizaron determinaron que aún no recolectarán firmas como lo habían anunciado algunos sectores afines al Gobierno, pero tampoco descartaron la realización de otro referendo después de 2018.

“Ha habido algunas precipitaciones por algunos sectores, hemos sido bastante serios después del referendo de pasado 21 de hacer una evaluación nacional en la ciudad de La Paz, con todos nuestros dirigentes nacionales, donde hemos quedado que este tema de los referendos va quedarse hasta el año 2018”, explicó Loza según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.

Mientras tanto –según el dirigente- tanto el Gobierno como los sectores sociales seguirán “trabajando incansablemente” por el pueblo y en todos los ámbitos. “A partir de 2018 vamos a discutir a nivel de todos los dirigentes nacionales si sería viable o no sería viable, pero hasta ahora nosotros no descartamos ninguna posibilidad porque si planteamos otro referendo tampoco estamos fuera de la Constitución Política del Estado, está dentro de la Constitución”, sostuvo.

Por su parte el director de Integración con Regiones, Municipios y Autonomías de la Gobernación de Cochabamba, Nelson Virreira, aseguró que sólo la Federación de Mujeres Campesinas “Bartolina Sisa” y la Federación Yungas Chapare fueron los que sugirieron la recolección de firmas.

“Ni siquiera todos los militantes del instrumento político (MAS) están de acuerdo con la posición que algunas instituciones están asumiendo de plantear la repostulación, es un debate interno dentro de las organizaciones sociales”, aseveró.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

