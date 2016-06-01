El Defensor sostiene que la cautelar de León fue irregular

El Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, sostuvo el miércoles que las postergaciones de la audiencia cautelar de Eduardo León fue una acción irregular por parte de los jueces que actuaron en el caso.
“Una audiencia cautelar no pudo haber sido suspendida, lo dijimos públicamente en los medios, era deber del juez cautelar pronunciarse sobre la legal o ilegal aprehensión de León”, manifestó.
Indicó que en todo este proceso de la audiencia de León hubo personal de la Defensoría que siguió e informó de manera permanente y también se advirtió públicamente sobre la conducta de los administradores de justicia era irregular y contraria al procedimiento..
Recordó que “se está sancionando en el Consejo de la Magistratura, a los jueces que dilataron la medida cautelar” y que la Defensoría realiza el seguimiento respectivo hasta que se emita el informe.
LA PAZ/Fides
