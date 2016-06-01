Envían al penal de San Pedro Eduardo León

La juez 13avo de Instrucción Penal Cautelar, Melina Lima, determinó el miércoles en la noche la detención preventiva para Eduardo León en la cárcel de San Pedro, por los delitos de falsedad material, falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado, conducta antieconómica, por presentar una libreta de servicio militar sin registro en el Ministerio de Defensa.
“Es una detención injusta, inhumana ya que no han hecho la audiencia sabiendo el estado crítico de salud (…) Han destrozado una familia, el bienestar de mis hijas. Le han quitado su padre a mis hijas porque mi esposo mantiene a su familia y vela por el bienestar de mis hijas (…) Ahora vamos a hablar todo lo que sabemos, si tenemos que comprar una celda, los vamos a hacer y vamos a vivir con él en la cárcel”, indico en medio de llanto la esposa de León, Graciela mendosa
Por su parte el Fiscal Departamental, Edwin Blanco Soria indicó: “El Ministerio Público ha trabajado objetivamente tomando en cuenta riesgos procesales materialmente demostrables y la autoridad judicial ha considerado que nuestra teoría del caso tiene sustento probatorio, motivo por el cual se dispuso la detención preventiva del imputado”, manifestó
La audiencia de medidas cautelares fue instalada en el Hospital de Clínicas de La Paz debido a la internación de León en la unidad de gastroenterología .
Tras demostrar que León se encontraba consciente, orientado en tiempo, espacio y persona, con lenguaje coherente y estructurado se dio curso al acto procesal con participación de las partes debidamente acreditadas.
La comisión de fiscales fundamentó la imputación basada en la denuncia presentada el 18 de mayo por la Ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, sobre la supuesta falsificación de documentación de carácter académico y militar.
Los documentos fraguados corresponden al Diploma de Egreso de la Carrera de Derecho, emitido por la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés en diciembre de 1993 y la Libreta de Servicio Militar signada bajo el Nº I-C-03013-86.
León fue aprehendido el 17 de mayo por los delitos de asociación delictuosa, engaño a personas incapaces, impedimento de ejercicio de funciones y trata de personas.
LA PAZ/Fides
