Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 1 de junio de 2016 -- 10:29

León es internado en el Hospital de Clínicas

El abogado Eduardo León cuando es conducido a una de sus audiencias. (APG)

El exabogado de Gabriela Zapata, Eduardo León, acusado de cinco delitos, fue trasladado al promediar las 08.00 de este miércoles al Hospital de Clínicas de La Paz por su deteriorado estado de salud y luego fue internado para realizarle los exámenes correspondientes.

Después de haber padecido otro desvanecimiento y en cumplimiento a una orden judicial, León dejó las celdas judiciales, tras 14 días de encierro, custodiado por tres policías y fue trasladado en un vehículo particular.

Graciela Mendoza, esposa de León, informó a radio Fides que ayer solicitaron a la juez del caso que sea traslado a un centro médico para que los galenos le hagan una valoración ya que en los últimos días su salud se deterioró.

“Mi esposo está delicado de salud hemos solicitado que se lo lleve a una clínica para que le hagan los exámenes correspondientes de gastro y cardiología. Es por eso que lo hemos llevado al Hospital de Clínicas para que allá le traten el problema que tiene”, indicó.

Mendoza explicó que su esposo realizaba un tratamiento por una “gastritis erosiva” y que mientras estaba aprehendido no pudo cumplir con la prescripción médica ni tampoco con la dieta recomendada.

Cuando Eduardo León estaba siendo ingresado al complejo de Miraflores dijo a los medios que no lo callarán. “Me están queriendo quitar mi título, me están queriendo quitar la licencia pero nunca me van a quitar la lengua”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
