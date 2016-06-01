León es internado en el Hospital de Clínicas

El exabogado de Gabriela Zapata, Eduardo León, acusado de cinco delitos, fue trasladado al promediar las 08.00 de este miércoles al Hospital de Clínicas de La Paz por su deteriorado estado de salud y luego fue internado para realizarle los exámenes correspondientes.
Después de haber padecido otro desvanecimiento y en cumplimiento a una orden judicial, León dejó las celdas judiciales, tras 14 días de encierro, custodiado por tres policías y fue trasladado en un vehículo particular.
Graciela Mendoza, esposa de León, informó a radio Fides que ayer solicitaron a la juez del caso que sea traslado a un centro médico para que los galenos le hagan una valoración ya que en los últimos días su salud se deterioró.
“Mi esposo está delicado de salud hemos solicitado que se lo lleve a una clínica para que le hagan los exámenes correspondientes de gastro y cardiología. Es por eso que lo hemos llevado al Hospital de Clínicas para que allá le traten el problema que tiene”, indicó.
Mendoza explicó que su esposo realizaba un tratamiento por una “gastritis erosiva” y que mientras estaba aprehendido no pudo cumplir con la prescripción médica ni tampoco con la dieta recomendada.
Cuando Eduardo León estaba siendo ingresado al complejo de Miraflores dijo a los medios que no lo callarán. “Me están queriendo quitar mi título, me están queriendo quitar la licencia pero nunca me van a quitar la lengua”, manifestó.
LA PAZ/Fides
Excellent weblog right here! Also your site loads up very fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link to your
host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Very quickly this site will be famous amid all blogging and site-building people, due to it’s fastidious articles or reviews
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your website is magnificent,
let alone the content!
There’s definately a great deal to learn about this issue.
I love all the points you’ve made.
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are pleasant in favor of new people.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend
your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me
a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this info So i am happy to convey that
I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I
needed. I so much indisputably will make certain to don?t put out of your mind
this website and provides it a look on a constant basis.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a site, which is beneficial for my experience.
thanks admin
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding
one? Thanks a lot!
Hello mates, its enormous article regarding educationand
fully explained, keep it up all the time.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to
rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you
could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit
further. Thanks!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a
doubt donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now
i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my
Facebook group. Talk soon!
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this site
needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks
for the advice!
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative
and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something which not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt
for something relating to this.
fantastic publish, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this
sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I may return yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Hi there, I read your blog like every week.
Your writing style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard
work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions
to protect against hackers?