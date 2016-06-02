Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de junio de 2016 -- 09:33

Cochabamba y Oruro se suman a bloqueo del transporte

Camioneros bloquean en la ciudad de El Alto. (APG).

Las federaciones de transporte pesado de Oruro y Cochabamba determinaron  comenzar a bloquear las vías de sus departamentos desde este jueves, indicó Edgar Tola, presidente de Confederación Nacional del Transporte Pesado.

“Cochabamba más Oruro se han sumado al igual que los de Villazón sin que esta medida signifique que no queremos dialogar con el Gobierno”, indicó Tola.

El dirigente recordó que su sector mantuvo una reunión con el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, en la noche del miércoles pero no llegó a ningún acuerdo ante la insistencia del funcionario de que los transportistas levanten la medida de presión.

“Ayer (miércoles) nos reunimos con el Ministro de Economía hasta las 10 de la noche y nos pidió un cuarto intermedio para que pidamos a nuestro bases que levanten el bloqueo. En este tiempo consultamos con las federaciones departamentales que rechazaron levantar la medida, regresamos y el Ministro se había ido por lo que determinamos abandonar el lugar de la reunión y continuar con nuestra movilización”, explicó Tola a Radio Fides.

Después dijo que hasta el mediodía tendrán una evaluación, pues la federación del Beni también anunció que en la mañana se plegaria al bloqueo.

EL transporte pesado inició su medida de presión el 30 de mayo exigiendo una mejor trato impositivo y frenar la reforma tributaria que auspicia el Gobierno.

LA PAZ/Fides

