Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de junio de 2016 -- 13:09

Hallan cocaína en barco registrado en Bolivia

La cocaína que fue hallada en el barco. (Univisión)

La cocaína que fue hallada en el barco. (Univisión)

En Miami, Estados Unidos, un barco registrado en Bolivia fue capturado con al menos 1.600 libras de cocaína según un reporte de Univisión que fue difundido el miércoles. El trabajo conjunto entre agencias federales del país del norte se efectuó en 48 horas.

Según el reporte, se trata de un enorme cargamento de cocaína valorado en 300.000 dólares.

“Nuestros oficiales trabajaron durante dos días, descubrimos anomalías en la estructura del barco la nave registrada en Bolivia supuestamente venía vacía para luego regresar a Haití con productos”, confirmó a la cadena televisiva el director de Puertos y Aduanas, Dylan Defrancisci.

El barco Lisanne resultó ser sospechoso para las autoridades y tras un trabajo de dos días los efectivos policiales golpearon con martillos en diferentes compartimentos de la cubierta y  encontraron la cocaína.

El reporte explica que en las tapas del área de carga encontraron que había un espacio en las mismas tapas y revisando se dieron cuenta que había un compartimento donde estaba la droga.

Nadie fue arrestado y no se dio mayores detalles de los tripulantes.

LA PAZ/Fides

