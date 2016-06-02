Fecha de publicación: Jueves 2 de junio de 2016 -- 15:40

León afirma que no está arrepentido de haber defendido a Zapata

El abogado Eduardo León. (APG)

El abogado Eduardo León sostuvo que no se arrepiente de haber defendido, a Gabriela Zapata y señaló que presentará un amparo constitucional para defender su título profesional.

“No estoy arrepentido para nada, he cumplido con mi trabajo, esa señora (Zapata) de ponerse de acuerdo consigo mismo y decir lo que ella sabe de ese caso. No me arrepiento de ese caso, en lo absoluto”, dijo León en un video difundido en las redes sociales.

También afirmó que “No me arrepiento y estoy dispuesto a pagar cualquier precio para demostrar al país y al mundo que estamos viviendo un estado de dictadura”,

Para el abogado, fue un error el no presentar las pruebas en el momento oportuno, en el caso Zapata y así demostrar lo que la exejectuiva de CAMC sostenía como verdad.

El abogado señaló que su salud aún no es estable, ya que, le diagnosticaron insuficiencia renal, pero dijo que espera recuperarse para defenderse.

“Ayer pretendieron sacarme de la sala donde me encuentro internado porque los médicos del IDIF aseguraron que estaba bien, y sólo me tomaron la presión. Quiero ponerme bien y entrar con mi cinco sentidos y con los dos pie a la cárcel porque no he cometido ningún delito ni falsificado nada, si entro entraré por mi trabajo”, precisó.

A través de una carta, la Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de La Paz solicitó hoy medidas cautelares ante la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos  (CIDH) para el abogado Eduardo León con el fin de “detener la vulneración a sus derechos”.

LA PAZ/Fides

