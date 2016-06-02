León afirma que no está arrepentido de haber defendido a Zapata

El abogado Eduardo León sostuvo que no se arrepiente de haber defendido, a Gabriela Zapata y señaló que presentará un amparo constitucional para defender su título profesional.
“No estoy arrepentido para nada, he cumplido con mi trabajo, esa señora (Zapata) de ponerse de acuerdo consigo mismo y decir lo que ella sabe de ese caso. No me arrepiento de ese caso, en lo absoluto”, dijo León en un video difundido en las redes sociales.
También afirmó que “No me arrepiento y estoy dispuesto a pagar cualquier precio para demostrar al país y al mundo que estamos viviendo un estado de dictadura”,
Para el abogado, fue un error el no presentar las pruebas en el momento oportuno, en el caso Zapata y así demostrar lo que la exejectuiva de CAMC sostenía como verdad.
El abogado señaló que su salud aún no es estable, ya que, le diagnosticaron insuficiencia renal, pero dijo que espera recuperarse para defenderse.
“Ayer pretendieron sacarme de la sala donde me encuentro internado porque los médicos del IDIF aseguraron que estaba bien, y sólo me tomaron la presión. Quiero ponerme bien y entrar con mi cinco sentidos y con los dos pie a la cárcel porque no he cometido ningún delito ni falsificado nada, si entro entraré por mi trabajo”, precisó.
A través de una carta, la Asamblea Permanente de Derechos Humanos de La Paz solicitó hoy medidas cautelares ante la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) para el abogado Eduardo León con el fin de “detener la vulneración a sus derechos”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent.
I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating
and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great site.
Farmacias Viagra Sin Receta online pharmacy Keflex Abscessed Tooth
whoah this blog is wonderful i like studying your articles.
Stay up the good work! You know, many persons are hunting around for
this info, you could help them greatly.
I am actually happy to glance at this blog posts which contains lots of useful data, thanks for providing these kinds of
statistics.
Buy Nexium Online Australia cialis online Comment To Last Longer Naturellement
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired!
Very useful information specifically the ultimate phase I take care of such information a lot.
I used to be seeking this particular info for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.
Great work! That is the kind of info that are supposed to
be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
It’s an amazing piece of writing designed
for all the internet viewers; they will take benefit from
it I am sure.
you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece.
you have performed a excellent job on this matter!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog readers have
complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Chrome. Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
I like the helpful information you provide to your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m somewhat certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff right right
here! Good luck for the following!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post!
It’s the little changes that will make the biggest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to
my followers! Outstanding blog and outstanding design.