Naciones Unidas se pronuncia sobre Eduardo León

El Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos(OACNUDH) pidió este jueves a las autoridades bolivianas a garantizar los derechos del abogado Eduardo León Arancibia y sobre todo su derecho al debido proceso así como también el exceso en la anulación de sus títulos académicos.
“Preocupa a la Oficina el excesivo tiempo que el abogado León estuvo detenido sin que se definiera su situación jurídica por parte de un juez cautelar, tal como la ley dispone. Jueces de La Paz, El Alto y Oruro se excusaron o solicitaron licencia lo que demoró el trámite de las audiencias previstas”, indica la nota entregada a las autoridades bolivianas.
En la carta insta al Consejo de la Magistratura a iniciar una investigación sobre las irregularidades ocurridasa en el proceso a León desde el 17 de mayo, fecha que el abogado aprehendido.
Además indica sobre la anulación de los títulos del abogado por parte del ministerios de Educación y Justicia: “Asimismo, llama la atención que el título académico del abogado León fue anulado; que se le excluyó del Registro Público de Abogacía y que se le retiró la matricula a través de dos resoluciones ministeriales. Estas actuaciones podrían vulnerar seriamente las garantías del debido proceso, particularmente el derecho a la defensa plena e íntegra y el derecho a ser oído que tiene toda persona en cualquier área del derecho, ya sea penal, civil o administrativo”.
Al concluir la nota indican que continuarán “monitoreando el proceso con toda la atención debida como lo ha venido haciendo desde un principio”.
LA PAZ/Fides
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read
this article i thought i could also create comment due
to this sensible article.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout
of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your
theme? Fantastic work!
If you are going for most excellent contents like I
do, only pay a visit this site every day for the reason that
it offers quality contents, thanks
I visited several blogs however the audio quality for audio
songs existing at this web site is in fact wonderful.
Hi there to every one, the contents existing at this web site are genuinely awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work
fellows.
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working
with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Good post. I definitely love this site. Continue
the good work!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors
would genuinely benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks a lot!
What i do not understood is in fact how you are not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You know therefore
significantly in relation to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from numerous various angles.
Its like men and women are not interested until it’s
something to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
All the time handle it up!
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came
to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the
information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Outstanding blog and great design.