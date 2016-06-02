Rector de la UMSA: anulación de título de León es ilegal

“Arbitraria e ilegal” son los conceptos que sostuvo el rector de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Waldo Albarracín, al referirse a la anulación del título académico por parte del Ministerio de Educación al abogado Eduardo León.
“La libreta de servicio militar, no es algo sustancial que haga a la parte académica de un título profesional, porque no dice de tu capacidad como estudiante o de tu rendimiento como estudiante”, explicó Albarracín.
“Una anulación de título corresponde cuando se demuestra que ha falsificado su diploma o sus notas durante sus estudios académicos, pero por un requisito que no hace a la sustancia de su vida academica y profesional es inverosímil y arbitrario desde todo punto de vista”, afirmó el rector de la UMSA.
Para el ex Defensor del Pueblo León sigue siendo abogado , porque su anulación es irregular y aún faltan muchas instancias para confirmar la resolución del Ministerio de Educación.
Dijo que León debería acudir de inmediata a un Tribunal de Garantías Constitucionales para denunciar “este abuso” por parte de los ministerios de Educación y de Justicia.
“La justicia en Bolivia actúa en diferentes velocidades de acuerdo al interés político. Nosotros como UMSA denunciamos a un funcionario de la Defensoría del Pueblo, hace un año, porque utilizaba un título universitario falsificado, y hasta hoy la Fiscalía ni lo ha citado a declarar”, explicó Albarracín.
LA PAZ/Fides
