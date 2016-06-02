Transportistas determinan cuarto intermedio en bloqueo de caminos

Los dirigentes del transporte pesado determinaron este jueves un cuarto intermedio de 15 días en el bloqueo de caminos que realizaban a nivel nacional después de firmar un acuerdo con el ministro de Economía Luis Arce.
El dirigente de los camioneros, Oscar Reynolds, indicó “hemos determinado un cuarto intermedio de 15 días en el bloqueo de caminos para continuar con las mesas de trabajo, en caso de no llegar a un acuerdo retomaremos la medida”.
“Es un acuerdo de caballeros, si se puede llamar así, hasta llegar a solucionar nuestros problemas que nos atingen con Impuestos Nacionales y trabajaremos en temas como la universalidad de las facturas, la reposición de las facturas de combustible”, indicó el dirigente al final de la reunión.
Reynolds indicó que en la reunión de la mañana el ministro Arce escuchó la posición de los transportistas sobre la reforma impositiva que impulsa la viceministra de Política Tributaria, Susana Ríos, a la cual se oponen.
Los transportistas de carga mantenían un bloqueo de vías desde el lunes 30 de mayo exigiendo la universalidad impositiva y su oposición a la reforma tributaria que actualmente es tratada en la Asamblea Legislativa.
El Ministro de Economía fue el encargado de presentar el acuerdo ante los medios de comunicación.
LA PAZ/Fides
