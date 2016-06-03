Evo afirma que un nuevo referendo sería constitucional

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, en una entrevista con la agencia rusa de noticias Sputnik, dijo que otro referéndum sobre un nuevo mandato para él sería constitucional.
“Es legal, es constitucional otro referéndum. No es un problema constitucional”, señaló a los periodistas rusos.
Morales reconoció ante los periodistas que “el 21 de febrero ha sido un duro golpe, pero todo con mentira y un sector dice que ‘hay que declarar nulo el referéndum porque nos han mentido’”.
A la vez, indicó que “hasta empresarios me hacen llegar mensajes: ‘si se va Evo, qué va a ser de Bolivia’”.
El 21 de febrero pasado, el 51,3 por ciento de los bolivianos rechazó una posible reelección del presidente Morales para el periodo 2020-2025.
En la entrevista con el medio europeo también se refiere al “buen momento económico” por el que atraviesa Bolivia desde que asumió la presidencia del Estado y su permanente combate contra el imperialismo.
También reiteró que los EEUU utilizaron el combate contra las drogas para entrometrse en la política interna de los países-
“el imperio ha utilizado esta guerra hipócrita en zonas ricas en recursos naturales para el control y saqueo de los mismos”.
Además apuntó que “donde están la DEA (la agencia antidrogas estadounidense) y las bases militares de EEUU crece el narcotráfico, la delincuencia, los Gobiernos privatizadores y la narcocorrupción”.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Sputnik
