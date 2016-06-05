Lunes 06 junio 2016.
En Bolivia estamos viviendo un fenómeno llamativo, la fabricación de miedos nos está llevando a más inseguridad personal. Los más miedosos de nuestra sociedad se dedican a multiplicar ataques, movidas oscuras, discursos agresivos, fabricando miedos. Quizás estos miedosos, con pánico a su propio futuro, esperan que los temores asusten a sus contrincantes.
El miedo es una reacción bioquímica dentro del ser humano ante una eventualidad no controlable. Los miedosos se sienten indefensos ante su futuro, sobre todo si viene condimentado con profecías o amenazas aparentemente invencibles.
Muchas personas tienen miedo de sus propios fantasmas. Los expertos coinciden en que la inmensa mayoría de los temores que nos asedian casi nunca se cumplen.
En la vida se multiplican los miedosos y, por ende, los fabricantes de miedos para los demás. El miedo es siempre buen pretexto para ser derrotados por temores que otros nos inyectan.
Los mentirosos son excelentes fabricantes para asustar a las personas porque para ellos sus mentiras son dogmas verdaderos y muchos asustados aguardan a que los fabricantes de miedos nunca se equivoquen. El tener miedo es buen pretexto para fracasar en la vida. Casi siempre las derrotas llegan asociadas a temores infundados.
Nunca dejemos que los miedos nos venzan. Son creación de cada quien y si no tomamos conciencia de aquello y seguimos fabricándolos, las derrotas nos vencerán. Los miedos son buenos socios para los fracasos propios. La ambición de victoria es un buen escalón para ganar de todos modos; algo muy positivo para cualquier ser humano. ¡No tengamos miedos, nos perjudicarán siempre!
