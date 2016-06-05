Vacaciones de invierno desde el 4 de julio

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar reiteró este domingo que el inicio de las vacaciones de invierno está programado para el 4 de julio en toda Bolivia.
“Hasta ahora no hay ningún elemento que pudiera hacernos pensar en un anticipo del descanso pedagógico que está programado para el 4 de julio, lo que hemos tenido la semana anterior fue un frente frio tanto en occidente como en oriente que ya pasó”, informó Aguilar en conferencia de prensa.
Aclaró que en cada región debido a los cambios del clima se podrá adelantar y también reprogramar el horario de invierno.
“De manera muy extraordinaria Santa Cruz y Pando declaran horario de invierno, normalmente no tenían, ellos pasan (las clases) incluso desde horas más tempranas para poder aprovechar el día y a mediodía no tener clases por el tema de calor”, explicó la autoridad de gobierno.
LA PAZ/Fides
