Celebran el Día del Maestro

En el gobierno de Juan Bautista Saavedra, bajo Decreto Supremo, es declarado en mayo de 1924, cada 6 de junio como el Día del Maestro Boliviano como un sentido homenaje a ese ser que imparte nuevos conocimientos en diferentes centros de educación.
La fecha fue adoptada en conmemoración a la creación de la primera Escuela de Maestros el 6 de junio de 1909 en la ciudad de Sucre por el presidente Ismael Montes; también en homenaje a Modesto Omiste, quien aportó enormemente a la educación.
Considerado por muchos escritores como “El Sarmiento boliviano”. Creó las escuelas “1º de Abril” (niños) y “Juana Azurduy de Padilla” (niñas) en el año 1883. Fue gestor de las Asambleas del Maestro donde impartió en conferencias modernos métodos pedagógicos para su tiempo. Se consagró a la libertad de enseñanza en todos sus grados e influyó en la Ley de Libertad de Enseñanza que se aprobó un 22 de noviembre de 1872.
Otros personajes influyentes para la educación boliviana fueron: Franz Tamayo quien explicó la urgencia de una pedagogía basada en nuestra realidad étnica antes que en modelos extranjeros en su obra: Creación de una Pedagogía Nacional .
Por su parte, Avelino Siñani y Elizardo Pérez marcaron hito con la escuela productiva de Warisata. Se puede citar a más personajes que dieron a Bolivia un impulso importante en la educación pero son más importantes aquéllos maestros que, anónimamente y desde las aulas, luchan día a día por sembrar en las jóvenes mentes “la alegría de aprender” que ya Jaime Escalante hace más de 40 años enunció. La libertad y alegría de aprender es el máximo reto que todo buen maestro toma en sus manos antes de entrar al aula.
LA PAZ/Fides
