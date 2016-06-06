Martes 07 junio 2016.
Nuevamente ayer lunes se tensionaron las relaciones bilaterales entre Bolivia y Chile. Esta vez el tema ha sido las aguas del Silala. La Presidenta de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, anunció públicamente que su gobierno ha planteado ya un recurso ante el Tribunal Internacional de Justicia de La Haya sobre la interpretación que divide a ambos gobiernos sobre el Silala. La disyuntiva actual es si esas aguas corresponden a un manantial como defiende Bolivia o a un río de curso internacional como sostiene Chile.
En el documento de 13 puntos acordado por los gobiernos de La Paz y Santiago hace ya algunos años, Chile se manifestó de acuerdo en pagar a Bolivia una cantidad de dinero, con carácter todavía provisional, por el uso de las aguas del Silala que ya desde principios del siglo XX fueron utilizadas a título gratuito por la empresa ferroviaria “Bolivian Railway” para garantizar el transporte de trenes entre Antofagasta y Potosí. El gobierno boliviano aceptó la propuesta chilena, pero el Comité Cívico Potosinista (Comcipo), de aquel entonces, se negó de manera rotunda y pese a los encomiables esfuerzos del Canciller David Choquehuanca para convencerlos, los dirigentes cívicos se negaron, determinando un nuevo desencuentro con nuestros vecinos
Bolivia había adelantado, hace pocos meses, que iba a plantear el tema del Silala ante la Corte de La Haya de forma paralela a la legítima aspiración nacional de disponer de un acceso soberano al Pacífico. Este proceso específico se encuentra ya en pleno desarrollo. Chile nos madrugó en relación a las aguas del Silala, ni modo. Nuestra Cancillería, seguramente, apurará la tramitación correspondiente en este conflictivo tema.
Gracias, epi
Best FanDuel November Bonus Offer. FanDuel has one of the most rewarding promo offers in the industry. You will receive 5 Free NFL Contest Entries
I am a very hot, erotic, intelligent young woman who can obtain deep into nitty-gritty nastiness with my callers. By roleplay to sex remedy to total domination and cuckolding, I am living it all and wish to share it all with you. On the web currently working on an advanced diploma and have found myself just so fascinated and turned on by fetishes. I want to find deep in your head and stay there…. you’ll love getting me there. Once My spouse and i wrap my sweet voice around you you’ll be helpless in addition to craving me all day or any night. I love to create a deep, sensual connection with my callers, and get into fantasies and also desires that leave all of us both panting and perhaps a bit sweaty… There are few women with the skill and brains that I bring to your feet. Invest some time with me and we can forget the outside world and renew our bodies and minds which includes playtime. Many of my callers, the ones that establish a sense involving connection with me, feel like I am really there, and the knowledge is all the more intense.
Desviaciones de las articulaciones de la cadera rodilla, en cualquiera de sus formas
(coxavara, geno-valgum, genu-varum recurvátum). http://www.larutadelyo.cl/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/458512
radiofides.com does it yet again! Very interesting site and a thought-provoking article. Nice work!
Can I simply say what a comfort to find someone that really knows what they are talking about on the web. You certainly understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More and more people ought to look at this and understand this side of the story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular because you definitely have the gift.