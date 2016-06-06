Gremiales se movilizan a nivel nacional el 13 de junio

La Confederación de Gremiales de Bolivia anunció una movilización nacional con cierre de puestos de venta para el 13 de junio exigiendo a Impuestos Nacionales respeto al Régimen Simplificado y la actualización de valores, informó este lunes su ejecutivo, Francisco Figueroa.
“Nos movilizaremos el lunes 13 de junio una vez más exigiendo que las autoridades de Impuestos Nacionales escuchen nuestro pedido de mantener el Régimen Simplificado y de la actualización de valores, que se niegan a realizar”, indicó el dirigente.
Recordó que Impuestos Nacionales niegan la actualización de valores para el Régimen Simplificado, porque pretende que las personas que tengan mayor capital a los 10 mil bolivianos cambien de categoría tributaria y aporten más al fisco.
El pedido de los comerciantes lleva más de un año sin que haya solución, pues el Gobierno sostiene que tiene un acuerdo firmado con otro grupo de gremiales afines al Movimiento al Socialismo.
LA PAZ/Fides
