Fecha de publicación: Lunes 6 de junio de 2016 -- 11:24

Gremiales se movilizan a nivel nacional el 13 de junio

Gremiales movilizados. (APG)

Gremiales movilizados. (APG)

La Confederación de Gremiales de Bolivia anunció una movilización nacional con cierre de puestos de venta para el 13 de junio exigiendo a Impuestos Nacionales respeto al Régimen Simplificado y la actualización de valores, informó este lunes su ejecutivo, Francisco Figueroa.

“Nos movilizaremos el lunes 13 de junio una vez más exigiendo que las autoridades de Impuestos Nacionales escuchen nuestro pedido de mantener el Régimen Simplificado y de la actualización de valores, que se niegan a realizar”, indicó el dirigente.

Recordó que Impuestos Nacionales niegan la actualización de valores para el Régimen Simplificado, porque pretende que las personas que tengan mayor capital a los 10 mil bolivianos cambien de categoría tributaria y aporten más al fisco.

El pedido de los comerciantes lleva más de un año sin que haya solución, pues el Gobierno sostiene que tiene un acuerdo firmado con otro grupo de gremiales afines al Movimiento al Socialismo.

LA PAZ/Fides

14 comments on “Gremiales se movilizan a nivel nacional el 13 de junio

  1. Wonderful site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community
    forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions
    from other experienced people that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

    Responder

  2. When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the idea of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.
    Thus that’s why this post is outstdanding. Thanks!

    Responder

  4. You are so cool! I do not think I have read through anything like this before.
    So wonderful to find another person with a few genuine thoughts on this subject.
    Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the web, someone with a
    bit of originality!

    Responder

  5. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the
    same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  6. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I am quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  7. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own blog and was curious what all is needed
    to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
    a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
    Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Appreciate it

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>