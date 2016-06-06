Fecha de publicación: Lunes 6 de junio de 2016 -- 12:17

León recibe apoyo de colectivo ciudadano y de Doria Medina

El colectivo Fuerza Ciudadana mantuvo el lunes una reunión con el abogado Eduardo León y después realizó un acto en el Hospital de Clínicas para hacerle conocer su apoyo y denunciar “la infamia judicial” por la que atraviesa el jurista.

“No podemos quedar callados ante esta infamia judicial por la que pasa Eduardo León, los ciudadanos debemos hablar o el Gobierno actuará que tiene el derecho a acallarnos y apresarnos por pensar diferente”, expresó a nombre del colectivo Diego Ayo.

Los integrantes de Fuerza Ciudadana son: Ilya Fortún, Fernanda Wanderley, Iván Arias, Diego Ayo, Andrés Torres entre otros, que también estuvieron presentes a visitar al exabogado de Gabriela Zapata.

También visitó a León el jefe de Unidad Nacional (UN), Samuel Doria Medina, quien le ofreció trabajo en la fundación que dirige a León y este aceptó después de consultar con su familia.

“Eduardo está bien espera que estabilizarse para someterse a unja intervención quirúrgica, en la visita le ofrecí trabajo en la fundación Pazos Kanki y el aceptó, lo hice para evitar que el juez o los fiscales digan que no tiene una fuente laboral”, indicó el líder opositor.

LA PAZ/Fides

