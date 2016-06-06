Fecha de publicación: Lunes 6 de junio de 2016 -- 15:41

Vecinos marchan contra juez “loteador”

Vecinos muestran el plano que autoriza construcciones en el aeropuerto. (AMI)

Una marcha de protesta de los vecinos del Distrito 4 de El Alto, llegó la mañana de este lunes, hasta puertas de las oficinas del juez Décimo de Partido en lo Civil, Mauricio Rivadeneira, demandando su destitución, por permitir el loteamiento de la denominada “cola del avión”.

El viernes pasado, el Juez Rivadeneira, autorizó la toma de un área municipal ubicado en el límite de seguridad del aeropuerto internacional de El Alto.

Esta determinación pone en peligro la Categoría Uno que tiene el aeropuerto, advirtieron los funcionarios de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegacíon Aérea (AASANA) que también interpusieron una demanda legal pidiendo revocar la decisión del juez Rivadeneira.

“El viernes este señor juez ha posesionado en el lugar a estos loteadores por eso pedimos su renuncia. ¿Dónde están ahora los dirigentes de la FEJUVE? Pedimos que se pronuncien lo han loteado la franja dela aeropuerto y nosotros vamos a defender ese lugar señores vecinos”, dijo uno de los dirigentes en el mitin que realizaron en el atrio del Palacio de Justicia.

En mayo pasado, el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de El Alto (GAMEA), inició un proceso legal en contra de los presuntos loteadores de una sección de terreno en la denominada cola del aeropuerto, por los delitos de falsedad material, ideológica y uso de material falsificado, informó el jefe de la Unidad de Asuntos Jurisdiccionales, Gerard Quisbert.

“Como Alcaldía, nosotros contamos con la planimetría de la Urbanización Juana Azurduy de Padilla y ahí claramente se identifica que esa prolongación (cola del aeropuerto) se constituye como un dominio público. También tenemos el Derecho Propietario con colindancias exactas, el Folio Real y el código catastral del sector en conflicto”, argumentó Quisbert.

EL ALTO/Fides

