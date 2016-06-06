Vecinos marchan contra juez “loteador”

Una marcha de protesta de los vecinos del Distrito 4 de El Alto, llegó la mañana de este lunes, hasta puertas de las oficinas del juez Décimo de Partido en lo Civil, Mauricio Rivadeneira, demandando su destitución, por permitir el loteamiento de la denominada “cola del avión”.
El viernes pasado, el Juez Rivadeneira, autorizó la toma de un área municipal ubicado en el límite de seguridad del aeropuerto internacional de El Alto.
Esta determinación pone en peligro la Categoría Uno que tiene el aeropuerto, advirtieron los funcionarios de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegacíon Aérea (AASANA) que también interpusieron una demanda legal pidiendo revocar la decisión del juez Rivadeneira.
“El viernes este señor juez ha posesionado en el lugar a estos loteadores por eso pedimos su renuncia. ¿Dónde están ahora los dirigentes de la FEJUVE? Pedimos que se pronuncien lo han loteado la franja dela aeropuerto y nosotros vamos a defender ese lugar señores vecinos”, dijo uno de los dirigentes en el mitin que realizaron en el atrio del Palacio de Justicia.
En mayo pasado, el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de El Alto (GAMEA), inició un proceso legal en contra de los presuntos loteadores de una sección de terreno en la denominada cola del aeropuerto, por los delitos de falsedad material, ideológica y uso de material falsificado, informó el jefe de la Unidad de Asuntos Jurisdiccionales, Gerard Quisbert.
“Como Alcaldía, nosotros contamos con la planimetría de la Urbanización Juana Azurduy de Padilla y ahí claramente se identifica que esa prolongación (cola del aeropuerto) se constituye como un dominio público. También tenemos el Derecho Propietario con colindancias exactas, el Folio Real y el código catastral del sector en conflicto”, argumentó Quisbert.
EL ALTO/Fides
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the
website many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m
complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect
your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was
once totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t believe
simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
whoah this weblog is great i really like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You recognize, a lot of individuals are searching round for this
information, you can aid them greatly.
I visited multiple blogs except the audio quality for audio songs present at this website is truly marvelous.
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I really loved the standard information an individual provide for your visitors?
Is gonna be back continuously to investigate cross-check new
posts
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding
choice of colors!
Good post. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
whoah this weblog is great i love studying your articles.
Keep up the great work! You know, lots of individuals are
looking around for this information, you can help them greatly.
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
Exceptional post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Cheers!
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was totally right. This publish actually made my day.
You can not consider just how much time I had spent for
this information! Thank you!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I seriously enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back very soon. I want to encourage
you to ultimately continue your great writing, have a nice
evening!
I was suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I’m no
longer certain whether or not this post is written by way of him as no one else recognise such exact approximately my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thank you!
Great article.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced
me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thank you, quite great article.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
I just couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually
loved the usual information a person supply in your visitors?
Is going to be back steadily to check up
on new posts
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to
say superb blog!
Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I achievement you
get admission to persistently fast.
For most recent information you have to visit the web and on world-wide-web I found this site as
a most excellent site for latest updates.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me
on Chrome. Superb Blog!
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.
I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have
a nice weekend!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I
provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest
as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the
information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Thank you!
Yes! Finally someone writes about court custody determination.
It’s remarkable for me to have a website, which
is beneficial designed for my experience. thanks admin
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared to books,
as I found this article at this web site.
A person essentially help to make critically posts I’d state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular publish incredible.
Excellent task!
There is definately a great deal to learn about this topic.
I like all the points you made.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or
vice-versa? My site goes over a lot of the same topics as
yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and
I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any points for first-time blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Currently it seems like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Greetings, There’s no doubt that your web site could be having browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, wonderful website!
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
anywhere, when i read this piece of writing i thought i
could also create comment due to this good paragraph.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and
would love to have you share some stories/information.
I know my audience would appreciate your
work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free
to send me an e mail.
I do not even understand how I finished up here, however I
thought this submit was once great. I do not understand who you might be however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger for
those who are not already. Cheers!
I’ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.