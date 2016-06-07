Accidente en Potosí causa la muerte de 17 personas

Un accidente del vehículo de Trans del Sur 1 cerca a la población potosina de Las Leñas ocasionó la muerte de 17 y dejó heridas a 18 personas la noche del lunes, informó el director de la Unidad de Tránsito de Potosí, coronel Eduardo Rivera
El bus cumplía la ruta Villazón – La Paz y tenía como primera parada la ciudad de Potosí a la que debía arribar a las 21.00.
El coronel Rivera indicó que aún no se ha establecido las causas del siniestro, pero estima que se debió al exceso de velocidad del vehículo, una conducta “lamentablemente habitual en muchos conductores”.
El uniformado destacó el trabajo de sus efectivos que trabajaron por más de 10 horas para rescatar a heridos y los cuerpos de los fallecidos en una temperatura bajo cero y con poca visibilidad.
Los fallecidos fueron trasladados al hospital Daniel Bracamonte de Potosí, mientras una gran parte de los heridos son atendidos en el hospital de la localidad de Yokalla.
El policía indicó que hasta el mediodía tendrán el primer informe al igual que la lista de fallecidos y heridos además de los centros hospitalarios donde son atendidos.
POTOSÍ/Fides
