Acusan a hermanos de Ministra de Justicia de estafa

Mateo y Javier Velasco Condori, hermanos de la ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco son acusados por la comunidad Juchu Suma de la nación Urus de Oruro de estafa de 22.500 bolivianos por la venta de ganado, indicó el asambleísta departamental Andrés Choque Huanaco.
“Los hermanos de la ministra de Justicia, Mateo y Javier Velasco, compraron ganado por la suma de 24.500 bolivianos, pero solo pagaron dos mil quedando un saldo que hasta la fecha no ha sido pagado. La vez que han intentado cobrar el dinero, responden que nadie le hará nada porque su hermana es ministra”, explicó Choque.
La compra de del gano se realizó el 20 de marzo de 2015 y pese al compromiso de pagar el dinero en unos días los hermanos Velasco no cancelan la suma y evaden su responsabilidad escudándose en su hermana.
“Hasta la mamá del Javier y el Mateo nos dice que nos les pueden hacer nada ya que su hija Virginia es ministra y nadie se atreverá a procesarlos”, indicó el asambleísta del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).
Choque dijo que acudirán donde la Ministra de Justicia para pedirle que sus hermanos paguen la deuda antes de continuar con un proceso judicial por estafa.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey there, I think your website might be
having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers
made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful
than ever before.
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your web site by chance, and I’m
shocked why this twist of fate did not took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
My family members all the time say that I am wasting my time here at net, but
I know I am getting know-how daily by reading such nice posts.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know
such detailed about my trouble. You’re amazing!
Thanks!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after going
through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for info about
this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the
source?
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know after that you can write if not it is complicated to write.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing,
and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy I came across this during my hunt for something concerning this.
Very soon this web site will be famous amid all blog users, due to it’s
good posts
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding
expertise so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all significant infos.
I’d like to look extra posts like this .
Excellent weblog right here! Also your web site lots up
fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact
was once a entertainment account it. Look
advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep in touch?
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve
definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical
points using this site, as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not
that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will
often affect your placement in google and can damage your
high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot
more of your respective interesting content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Everyone loves it whenever people come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, stick with it!
Thanks to my father who shared with me concerning this web site,
this web site is truly amazing.
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I
found this post at this site.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for viable business strategy
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could
I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal manner?
I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now working on, and I have been at the
look out for such information.
I read this post completely about the resemblance of latest and previous technologies,
it’s remarkable article.