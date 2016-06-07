Fecha de publicación: Martes 7 de junio de 2016 -- 12:46

Acusan a hermanos de Ministra de Justicia de estafa

Virginia Velasco Condori, ministra de Justicia. (Archivo)

Mateo y Javier Velasco Condori, hermanos de la ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco son acusados por la comunidad Juchu Suma de la nación Urus de Oruro de estafa de 22.500 bolivianos por la venta de ganado, indicó el asambleísta departamental Andrés Choque Huanaco.

“Los hermanos de la ministra de Justicia, Mateo y Javier Velasco, compraron ganado por la suma de 24.500 bolivianos, pero solo pagaron dos mil quedando un saldo que hasta la fecha no ha sido pagado. La vez que han intentado cobrar el dinero, responden que nadie le hará nada porque su hermana es ministra”, explicó Choque.

La compra de del gano se realizó el 20 de marzo de 2015 y pese al compromiso de pagar el dinero en unos días los hermanos Velasco no cancelan la suma y evaden su responsabilidad escudándose   en su hermana.

“Hasta la mamá del Javier y el Mateo nos dice que nos les pueden hacer nada ya que su hija Virginia es ministra y nadie se atreverá a procesarlos”, indicó el asambleísta del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

Choque dijo que acudirán donde la Ministra de Justicia para pedirle que sus hermanos paguen la deuda antes de continuar con un proceso judicial por estafa.

LA PAZ/Fides

