Bolivia anuncia contrademanda contra Chile

“Bolivia va a presentar una contrademanda con todos los argumentos”, fue la respuesta este martes del presidente Evo Morales ante la demanda que presentó Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya sobre las aguas del Silala.
Después agregó “Quiero decirles que Bolivia va a presentar una contrademanda. Vamos a defendernos, pido unidad a todos los bolivianos para sentar soberanía sobre las aguas del Silala. Los tribunales que ellos nos juzguen y decidan sobre los temas de Chile y Bolivia”.
“Para nosotros no es una sorpresa esta demanda, no es una información oficial, sólo vimos el anuncio por medios de comunicación”, dijo Morales.
También Morales saludó que Chile respete el Pacto de Bogotá. “Es una alegría que Chile respete el pacto y que no dé ninguna objeción. Al principio decían que se iban a retirar de ese pacto y ponían en duda la competencia de la Corte”, indicó.
El Mandatario dijo que la redacción de la contrademanda está a cargo de René Martínez, quien encabeza la dirección encargada de la defensa de la aguas del Silala y estará colaborado por algunos militares que realizaron estudios sobre el tema.
El 16 de abril, el Presidente posesionó al expresidente del Senado y exviceministro, René Martínez, como Secretario General del Consejo de Defensa del Silala.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Yes! Finally something about work at home.
Truly when someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up
to other viewers that they will help, so here it occurs.
I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you set to create this kind of
magnificent informative site.
Hola! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got
the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
Definitely believe that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the
internet the simplest thing to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed even as other folks think about
worries that they plainly do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out some additional information.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
I visit everyday a few sites and information sites to read content, except this website gives quality based writing.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content
by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my
own site now 😉
Hi, all is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely
excellent, keep up writing.
Very nice article, just what I was looking for.
Simply want to say your article is as astounding.
The clarity in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up
to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up
the enjoyable work.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
If you desire to take a good deal from this paragraph then you
have to apply these techniques to your won website.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear concept
This piece of writing is actually a fastidious one it helps new internet people, who are wishing for blogging.
Someone necessarily help to make seriously articles I’d state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website
page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this
particular post incredible. Great task!
Thanks for every other excellent post. The place else could anybody get that type of info in such a perfect means of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such
info.
continuously i used to read smaller posts that also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading now.