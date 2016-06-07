Dos cuerpos enmanillados y con bolsa en la cabeza en Pando

Dos cuerpos sin vida y enmanillados aparecieron la tarde del lunes en la población pandina de Nuevo Triunfo ( a 15 kilómetros de Cobija) cubiertos con bolsas de plástico en la cabeza, informó a Radio Fides el director FELCC, capitán Renzo Mercado.
El Policía indicó que los cuerpos mostraban claras muestras de haber sido asfixiados, con las bolsas plásticas, además que fueron encontrados con las manos en las espaldas y enmanillados.
Mercado dijo que de inmediato fueron trasladados a la morgue de Cobija dónde se les practica la autopsia de ley, para después los familiares o conocido los identifiquen y les den sepultura.
Hasta el cierre de este despacho ninguna de los habitantes de Nuevo Triunfo reconoció a los dos fallecidos.
Según algunos de los pobladores, que descubrieron los cadáveres, indicaron a Fides, lo más probable es que sean ciudadanos peruanos o brasileños, los cuales transitan por la zona y en su mayoría están dedicados al narcotráfico.
Una fuente de la Policía aseguró a Radio Fides que se trata de un ajuste de cuentas entre narcotraficantes y también se tiene la certeza de esa dos personas ingresaron por la población de Soberanía, utilizada como tránsito para el tráfico de drogas.
COBIJA/Fides
