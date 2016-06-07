Fecha de publicación: Martes 7 de junio de 2016 -- 17:07

Periodistas protestan en la plaza Murillo

Los periodistas protestan en la plaza Murillo. (APG)

Los periodistas protestan en la plaza Murillo. (APG)

Periodistas de base se movilizaron este martes en plaza Murillo exigiendo respeto a la libertad de expresión, en defensa de la Ley de Imprenta y en contra de las agresiones a los periodistas en sus coberturas por parte de la Policía.

Durante su protesta los trabajadores de la prensa estuvieron cercados por policías que trataron de evitar que los manifestantes presenten pancartas.

La protesta concluyó en la puerta del Ministerio de comunicación donde algunos de los participantes de la movilización se dirigieron a los presentes indicando que el mayor garante de la libertad es una prensa sin mordazas.

Al momento de iniciar la protesta los trabajadores de los medios de comunicación un grupo de persona con carteles de apoyo al presidente Evo Morales y al ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana y en algún momento insultaron a los marchistas.

En las últimas semana, desde el inicio de las personas con discapacidad la Policía ha tratado de coartar en varias oportunidades el trabajo periodístico e incluso llegó a detener a un periodista y pretendió quitarle su material.

También la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco repite de forma permanente su intención de reforma la Ley de Imprenta, con el pretexto de que esta norma no rige para las redes sociales. Esta posición también fue adoptada por sus colegas Quintana de la Presidencia y Lenny Valdivia de Transparencia.

LA PAZ/Fides

