Periodistas protestan en la plaza Murillo

Periodistas de base se movilizaron este martes en plaza Murillo exigiendo respeto a la libertad de expresión, en defensa de la Ley de Imprenta y en contra de las agresiones a los periodistas en sus coberturas por parte de la Policía.
Durante su protesta los trabajadores de la prensa estuvieron cercados por policías que trataron de evitar que los manifestantes presenten pancartas.
La protesta concluyó en la puerta del Ministerio de comunicación donde algunos de los participantes de la movilización se dirigieron a los presentes indicando que el mayor garante de la libertad es una prensa sin mordazas.
Al momento de iniciar la protesta los trabajadores de los medios de comunicación un grupo de persona con carteles de apoyo al presidente Evo Morales y al ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana y en algún momento insultaron a los marchistas.
En las últimas semana, desde el inicio de las personas con discapacidad la Policía ha tratado de coartar en varias oportunidades el trabajo periodístico e incluso llegó a detener a un periodista y pretendió quitarle su material.
También la ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco repite de forma permanente su intención de reforma la Ley de Imprenta, con el pretexto de que esta norma no rige para las redes sociales. Esta posición también fue adoptada por sus colegas Quintana de la Presidencia y Lenny Valdivia de Transparencia.
LA PAZ/Fides
whoah this weblog is great i love studying your posts.
Keep up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly.
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!
I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly.
I am slightly certain I’ll learn many new stuff
proper here! Good luck for the next!
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker
who was conducting a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me lunch because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the
meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss
this matter here on your internet site.
Right now it sounds like Movable Type is the best blogging
platform out there right now. (from what I’ve
read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people about this topic, but you sound like you
know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Incredible story there. What happened after? Take care!
Hello! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the courage
to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic work!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my
Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this
website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
This paragraph will assist the internet viewers for
building up new webpage or even a weblog from
start to end.
After checking out a few of the articles on your web
page, I honestly like your technique of writing a blog.
I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take
a look at my web site as well and let me know your opinion.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs
I stumbleupon every day. It’s always interesting to
read content from other writers and practice something
from other websites.
This post gives clear idea designed for the new
people of blogging, that actually how to do blogging and
site-building.
At this time it looks like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are
using on your blog?
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done
a formidable job and our entire community will be
grateful to you.
At this time it looks like BlogEngine is the best
blogging platform out there right now. (from what
I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted
to say great blog!