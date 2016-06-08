García Linera culpa a funcionarios de su “licenciatura”

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera negó este miércoles haber firmado algún documento como licenciado en matemáticas y culpó a los funcionarios de darle un título que no le corresponde.
“Nunca entregué un documento que diga que soy licenciado son los funcionarios que han puesto eso”, dijo García Linera en conferencia de prensa al ser preguntado sobre sus documentos de identidad y de matrimonio.
El vicepresidente reiteró “estudie matemáticas de manera formal, soy matemático y también sociología soy sociólogo y economía”, pero aclaró que de ningún momento se reclamó como licenciado o dijo tener en ninguna de estas carreras.
El senador de oposición Yerko Nuñez presentó cuatro demandas para que la Fiscalía inicie un proceso de investigación a García Linera para que explique el por qué en su documento de identidad aparece como el título de licenciado en matemáticas, como también en su certificado de matrimonio, además de firmar las planillas de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) con ese título.
Para linera estos documentos llevan estos datos, porque también algunas personas lo hacen de cariño o suponen que él tiene alguna licenciatura y sostuvo que no está en capacidad de frenar estas actitudes.
LA PAZ/Fides
