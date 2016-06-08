Vicepresidente califica de”chamboneada” la demanda de Chile

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera calificó el miércoles de la demanda chilena interpuesta contra Bolivia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya sobre las aguas del manantial Silala de “chamboneada jurídica, despropósito diplomático y aberración geográfica”.
“La demanda que ha anunciado que va a interponer el Gobierno de Chile contra Bolivia jurídicamente es una chamboneada, diplomáticamente un despropósito y geográficamente una aberración”, manifestó en una conferencia de prensa en la ciudad de La Paz.
García Linera dijo que esa demanda es una “chamboneada” jurídica, porque Chile reconoce la competencia de la CIJ para resolver diferendos bilaterales, después de que anunciara su salida del Pacto de Bogotá, documento suscrito por el país transandino en el que habilita a ese alto tribunal justicia.
“Querían desconocer a la corte internacional, querían salirse del Pacto de Bogotá y a la vuelta de la esquina reafirman la competencia de la Corte (Internacional de Justicia)”, criticó.
El Vicepresidente calificó a esa causa jurídica como un “despropósito diplomático”, porque “Chile ahora aparece nuevamente atacando a Bolivia, ya que en el contexto internacional querían presentarse como un país asediado con un conjunto de demandas y ahora vuelve a presentarse como un país que ataca”, dijo.
“Esto está a contra ruta de todo el derecho y el protocolo y legitimidad internacional y nuevamente mostrando una posición agresiva”, afirmó.
García Linera, además dijo que esa demanda es una “aberración geográfica”, porque “está demostrado de manera técnica e histórica que las aguas del Silala salen de un manantial y son de un manantial y ese hecho lo quieren negar y desconocer interponiendo esta demanda”.
“Bolivia tiene la fuerza de la verdad jurídica histórica geográfica hidrológica para defender su derecho, sus recursos y su soberanía y lo vamos a hacer de manera contundente”, aseguró.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
Can I simply just say what a relief to discover
somebody who actually knows what they’re discussing on the
internet. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people should look at this and understand this side of your
story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular given that you most certainly possess the gift.
Howdy I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing
on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent
job.
What’s up, this weekend is good in favor of me, for the reason that this time i am reading this impressive educational piece of writing here at my residence.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a
doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll
settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this
website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
What’s up colleagues, pleasant piece of writing and nice urging commented at this place, I
am really enjoying by these.
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
I’m extremely impressed along with your
writing skills as smartly as with the layout for your blog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it
your self? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to look a nice weblog like this one nowadays..
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this web site to obtain most
recent updates, so where can i do it please assist.
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love
to have you share some stories/information. I know
my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
Exceptional post however I was wondering if
you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
little bit more. Thank you!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any suggestions?
I am really delighted to read this weblog posts
which contains tons of helpful data, thanks for providing these information.
We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well
check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
Thank you for some other fantastic post. The
place else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look
for such information.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was having a look for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man.
Have a great day. Bye
Superb blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out
there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Cheers!
Thank you for every other magnificent post. Where else may just anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
After exploring a few of the blog posts on your
web page, I honestly like your technique of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my web site as well and tell me how you feel.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you
could be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your
blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage continue your great work,
have a nice evening!
This post is really a nice one it helps new the web users,
who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and
I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me
an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
This page certainly has all the information and facts I
wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Remarkable! Its really awesome paragraph, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this piece of writing.
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful
info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post.
Thanks for supplying these details.
Hi colleagues, good article and pleasant urging commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
I am extremely impressed along with your writing abilities as well as with the format in your weblog.
Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to
see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it ;
) I’m going to come back once again since I saved
as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way
to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
It’s very easy to find out any matter on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this website.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful
info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Excellent way of describing, and good post to obtain data on the
topic of my presentation subject matter, which i am going to convey in academy.
Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and share ideas.
Great blog, stick with it!