Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 8 de junio de 2016 -- 11:23

Vicepresidente califica de”chamboneada” la demanda de Chile

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera calificó el miércoles de la demanda chilena interpuesta contra Bolivia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya sobre las aguas del manantial Silala de “chamboneada jurídica, despropósito diplomático y aberración geográfica”.

“La demanda que ha anunciado que va a interponer el Gobierno de Chile contra Bolivia jurídicamente es una chamboneada, diplomáticamente un despropósito y geográficamente una aberración”, manifestó en una conferencia de prensa en la ciudad de La Paz.

García Linera dijo que esa demanda es una “chamboneada” jurídica, porque Chile reconoce la competencia de la CIJ para resolver diferendos bilaterales, después de que anunciara su salida del Pacto de Bogotá, documento suscrito por el país transandino en el que habilita a ese alto tribunal justicia.

“Querían desconocer a la corte internacional, querían salirse del Pacto de Bogotá y a la vuelta de la esquina reafirman la competencia de la Corte (Internacional de Justicia)”, criticó.

El Vicepresidente calificó a esa causa jurídica como un “despropósito diplomático”, porque “Chile ahora aparece nuevamente atacando a Bolivia, ya que en el contexto internacional querían presentarse como un país asediado con un conjunto de demandas y ahora vuelve a presentarse como un país que ataca”, dijo.

“Esto está a contra ruta de todo el derecho y el protocolo y legitimidad internacional y nuevamente mostrando una posición agresiva”, afirmó.

García Linera, además dijo que esa demanda es una “aberración geográfica”, porque “está demostrado de manera técnica e histórica que las aguas del Silala salen de un manantial y son de un manantial y ese hecho lo quieren negar y desconocer interponiendo esta demanda”.

“Bolivia tiene la fuerza de la verdad jurídica histórica geográfica hidrológica para defender su derecho, sus recursos y su soberanía y lo vamos a hacer de manera contundente”, aseguró.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

35 comments on “Vicepresidente califica de”chamboneada” la demanda de Chile

  1. Can I simply just say what a relief to discover
    somebody who actually knows what they’re discussing on the
    internet. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More and more people should look at this and understand this side of your
    story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular given that you most certainly possess the gift.

    Responder

  2. Howdy I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing
    on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent
    job.

    Responder

  4. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a
    doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll
    settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
    account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this
    website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Responder

  5. Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  8. I’m extremely impressed along with your
    writing skills as smartly as with the layout for your blog.
    Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it
    your self? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to look a nice weblog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  10. Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?

    I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know
    my readers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.

    Responder

  14. We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well
    check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

    Responder

  16. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.

    Responder

  18. Superb blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out
    there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Cheers!

    Responder

  20. After exploring a few of the blog posts on your
    web page, I honestly like your technique of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
    Take a look at my web site as well and tell me how you feel.

    Responder

  21. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you
    could be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your
    blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage continue your great work,
    have a nice evening!

    Responder

  23. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and
    I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you might be interested feel free to shoot me
    an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

    Responder

  29. I am extremely impressed along with your writing abilities as well as with the format in your weblog.
    Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to
    see a nice blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  30. Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it ;
    ) I’m going to come back once again since I saved
    as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way
    to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

  32. Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful
    info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>