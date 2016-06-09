Fecha de publicación: Jueves 9 de junio de 2016 -- 19:12

Bolivia quiere reivindicarse frente a Chile

Julio César Baldivieso. (APG)

Julio César Baldivieso. (APG)

Después de un año que el equipo chileno ganó por 5 a 0 al cuadro boliviano en Copa América  en Santiago, el viernes vuelven a enfrentarse en Boston (Estados Unidos) en el estadio del Wellesley College por la Copa Centenario a partir de las 19:00 (hora boliviana).

Las selecciones de Chile y Bolivia calificaron el partido como crucial para las aspiraciones que tienen, además necesitan sumar o sumar para alcanzar sus tres primeros puntos que les permitiría respirar con pausa en la Copa América Centenario en el que hay selecciones que ya están marcando la diferencia además de dejar en evidencia la razón por la que son consideradas favoritas.

Para los chilenos es importante la diferencia que lograron sobre Bolivia el pasado 19 de junio del 2015 en Santiago, el 5 a 0 es el referente con el que se presentan para volver a enfrentar a un débil rival a cuyo entrenador (Julio César Baldivieso) le preocupa más lo que declaren los directivos de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol, algo que no deja de distraer a los jugadores quienes contra viento y marea quieren dar una alegría a los fieles seguidores.

El segundo partido del Grupo “D” de la Copa permitirá a las dos selecciones a dejar todo en el campo de juego, ya que en su primera presentación los chilenos fueron abatidos por los argentinos (1-2), en tanto que la Verde cayó con el mismo marcador ante Panamá, un resultado en contra para cualquiera de los dos los dejará con un pie fuera de la Copa Centenario.

Juan Antonio Pizzi, seleccionador de los chilenos aun se guarda el derecho de oficializar el once titular que presentará el viernes, el entrenador espera el informe final de los jugadores Marcelo Díaz, Arturo Vidal, además de Gary Medel, los tres jugadores salieron golpeados por lo que su trabajo no fue a par de sus compañeros.

Quien tiene más complicaciones de lesión es Eugenio Mena, presenta un desgarro, el cuerpo médico dará a conocer el informe el viernes, entre tanto el director técnico ya tomó sus previsiones para armar al equipo. Entre tanto el resto de los jugadores están listos para ser llamados por Pizzi quien confía que el viernes la balanza se incline a su favor.

Los bolivianos anunciaron que pondrán toda la carne al asador, el técnico Julio César Baldivieso no podrá contar con Fernando Saucedo, el jugador está lesionado y es la primera baja en el equipo, en tanto que aún se espera por Diego Bejarano y Pedro Azogue. Para los cambios las opciones que tiene el entrenador es Walter Veizaga y Luis Gutiérrez.

Jair Marrufo, de Estados Unidos fue designado como árbitro del encuentro, el juez será colaborado por sus compatriotas Corey Rockwell y Peter Manikowski.

Equipos
Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Fabián Orellana, Charles Arámguiz, Marcelo Díaz, Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas y Jean Beausejeour.
DT. Juan Antonio Pizzi

Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Ronald Eguino, Nelson Cabrera, Edward Zenteno, Erwin Saavedra, Marvin Bejarano, Pedro Azogue, Walter Veizaga, Martín Smedberg-Dalence, Juan Carlos Arce (Rodrigo Ramallo) y Yasmani Duk.
DT: Julio César Baldivieso

BOSTON, EEUU/ APG

