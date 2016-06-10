Juez del caso León es procesado y corre riesgo de ser destituido

El Concejo de la Magistratura determinó el inicio de un proceso disciplinario al juez 3ro de Instrucción en lo Penal Cautelar de La Paz, Enrique Morales, por faltas graves en el caso del exabogado defensor de Gabriela Zapata, Eduardo León. Morales corre riesgo de ser destituido de su cargo.
La información la dio a conocer el representante del Consejo de la Magistratura en La Paz, Ramiro Canedo, quien explicó que la Unidad de Control Fiscalización ya remitido el proceso disciplinario al juez de turno.
“Se ha determinado que la observación que habría realizado (Morales) sobre la resolución de imputación formal (contra León) y habría suspendido una audiencia, que no está establecido en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico penal, (por tanto) él es posiblemente sancionado con alguna falta grave”, aseveró en contacto con medios locales.
Según Canedo la falta grave “se castiga con la destitución”.
Los otros dos jueces que también se excusaron de conocer el caso de Eduardo León deben entregar un informe que justifique su decisión de lo contrario también será sometidos a un proceso disciplinario.
LA PAZ/Fides
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right
here. I did however expertise a few technical points
using this web site, since I experienced to reload the site lots
of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising
and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to
my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
500mg Penicillin For Std To Buy cialis Vente Lioresal 10mg
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Ph Of Amoxicillin viagra Ordering Propecia Online
This web site definitely has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Buy Tadalis viagra Amoxil 100
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web
site on a regular basis, this site is really good and
the viewers are genuinely sharing good thoughts.
I pay a visit day-to-day some web pages and websites to
read articles, except this weblog provides quality based articles.