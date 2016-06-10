Fecha de publicación: Viernes 10 de junio de 2016 -- 18:08

Juez del caso León es procesado y corre riesgo de ser destituido

El juez Enrique Morales en su despacho. (Archivo)

El Concejo de la Magistratura determinó el inicio de un proceso disciplinario al juez 3ro de Instrucción en lo Penal Cautelar de La Paz, Enrique Morales, por faltas graves en el caso del exabogado defensor de Gabriela Zapata, Eduardo León. Morales corre riesgo de ser destituido de su cargo.

La información la dio a conocer el representante del Consejo de la Magistratura en La Paz, Ramiro Canedo, quien explicó que la Unidad de Control Fiscalización ya remitido el proceso disciplinario al juez de turno.

“Se ha determinado que la observación que habría realizado (Morales) sobre la resolución de imputación formal (contra León) y habría suspendido una audiencia, que no está establecido en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico penal, (por tanto) él es posiblemente sancionado con alguna falta grave”, aseveró en contacto con medios locales.

Según Canedo la falta grave “se castiga con la destitución”.

Los otros dos jueces que también se excusaron de conocer el caso de Eduardo León deben entregar un informe que justifique su decisión de lo contrario también será sometidos a un proceso disciplinario.

LA PAZ/Fides

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>