Fecha de publicación: Sábado 11 de junio de 2016 -- 10:34

El Alcalde dice que hay fines político en el paro de choferes

Paro de transporte. (Archivo)

El alcalde de La Paz Luis Revilla aseguró que la negativa de los choferes de los distintos sindicatos de iniciar un diálogo con la comuna muestra que hay interés político detrás de la determinación de parar por 24 el próximo 13 de junio.

“Los choferes están recibiendo instrucciones políticas lo único que buscan es perjudicar a la gente”, indicó Revilla minutos después que los dirigentes del transporte de pasajeros de La Paz anunciarán su negativa de mantener conversaciones con la autoridad edil para suspender su medida de presión.

Después indicó Revilla que “el paro de los choferes no logrará nada, el martes seguiremos con multas y retiro de placas a los vehículos que no tengas roseta o incumplan lo acordado en febrero”.

Los distintos sindicatos de choferes determinaron ir a un paro de 24 horas el próximo lunes 13 exigiendo la renuncia del director de Movilidad del municipio, Ramiro Burgos, por considerar que el funcionario “es muy rígido con el sector”.

Otro punto que exigen los transportistas es que la Guardia de Tránsito de la Alcaldía deje de emitir boletas de sanción y decomisar placas de circulación a sus afiliados, porque las consideran “injustas y abusivas”.

El transporte público de pasajeros asumió una serie de compromisos con el gobierno municipal de La Paz para mejorar su servicio, para permitirles elevar su tarifa en un 30 por ciento en febrero pasado.

LA PAZ/Fides

