Fiscal General acusa a los abogados de Zapata

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero afirmó este sábado en Sucre que los abogados de Gabriela Zapata, Eduardo León y Willy Sánchez Peña fueron los que urdieron todo el plana para hacer creer a la población que el hijo del presidente Evo Morales con su cliente estaba vivo.
Las afirmación de Guerrero tienen base en las declaraciones de las personas aprehendidas la noche del viernes en La Paz, que según dio a conocer el Ministerio Público serían los padres del menor que fue presentando ante la juez como hijo del Presidente.
“De acuerdo a la entrevista con el menor manifiesta que los vio en reiteradas oportunidades y los conocía perfectamente y los reconoce al abogado (Eduardo) León y al abogado (Willy) Sánchez y dice que tuvo actividades con estos abogados”, indicó Guerrero en conferencia de prensa.
El Fiscal General indicó que los dos abogados inclusive llevaron al niño a una entrevista a un medio de comunicación internacional en un hotel de la ciudad de La Paz en el que estaban alojados los periodistas.
Además de instruir al niño sobre que decir cuando debía ser entrevistado por el equipo de peritos que le entrevistaría para determinar si era o no hijo de Evo Morales.
También reveló que los padres del niño aceptaron prestar a su hijo a cambio de un monto económico, que llegaría a 15 mil dólares y el compromiso de pagar sus estudios hasta el bachillerato.
Para Guerrero otra persona importante en todo está trama fue Pilar Guzmán, quien junto a sus hijos estuvieron encargados de encontrar al niño y convencer a los padres para que asuma el rol de hijo de Zapata.
Los nuevos imputados en el caso del hijo de Gabriela Zapata son: Claudio Rivera Guzmán (hijo de Pilar Guzmán), Juan Garrido (Yerno de Guzmán) y a los padres del niño Víctor Vega y Gisela Chávez.
Anunció que ahora están investigando quienes fueron los financiadores de todo este plan malicioso.
SUCRE/Fides
