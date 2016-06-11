Trabajadores de Ecobol resignados a un posible cierre

El secretario de conflictos del sindicato de la Empresa de Correos de Bolivia (Ecobol), Rubén Bascopé, manifestó la resignación de los trabajadores ante un posible cierre de la empresa, así como ocurrió con la textilera Enatex. Lo único que exigirán a las autoridades del Gobierno es el pago de todos sus beneficios.
“Primero hay que garantizar la estabilidad laboral, si este es un extremo que no se puede cumplir entonces deben garantizarnos, a nosotros, el pago de las AFPs y el pago de los beneficios sociales”, dijo el dirigentes según un reporte de radio Fides.
Indicó que los trabajadores de Ecobol están de acuerdo con la evaluación que las autoridades encargadas quieren realizar pues hay gente que ya quiere retirarse.
“Estamos de acuerdo que hagan su evaluación que digan estos son los funcionarios aplicables para el nuevo sistema postal, hay gente que hoy por hoy requiere, con urgencia, retirarse e irse con sus beneficios sociales”, sostuvo.
Bascopé explicó que si bien la empresa fue declarada en quiebra existen recursos económicos, por la transferencia de bienes inmuebles al Ministerio de Economía, con los que se pueden pagar a los trabajadores.
Lamentó que los interventores poco o nada hayan hecho para sacar adelante a Ecobol. “En Ecobol no ha habido una administración coherente en los 10 años del compañero Evo, cada año, administrador que vino a Ecobol ha salido con un problema económico, debe haber una excepción”, aseveró.
LA PAZ/Fides
