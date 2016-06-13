Wilfredo Chávez chantajeaba a Gabriela Zapata

El caso de Gabriela Zapata parece que no tiene fin y cada día complica a más personas. El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe la tarde del lunes afirmó que una de las personas que debe dar explicaciones sobre su relación con la exejecutiva de CAMC es el exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez, quien habría recibido 250 mil dólares para que no se conozca que ella tuvo un hijo con Evo Morales.
Quispe sostuvo que su afirmación la apoya en la declaración realizada por Zapata a la comisión de fiscales el 8 de junio recién pasado, donde también indica con detalle la entrega de otra suma no determinada a Chávez para que su exesposa Virginia Crespo (Vocal de una Sala del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia) resuelva a favor de los asiáticos un recurso presentado contra el Ministerio de Obras Públicas para impedir el cobro de la boleta de garantía por. Bs 158,8 millones ($us 22,8 millones).
En la declaración de Zapata a la Fiscalía indicó: “después que ganamos el amparo, él me comenzó a chantajear indicando que habían descubierto sobre mi relación con el Presidente y me sacó 250 mil dólares los cuales le cancele en noviembre del año pasado”.
Zapata afirmó que esos recurso eran por el Amparo Constitucional que había ganado la empresa china, y de no cancelar el millón él daría a conocer su relación con el Presidente.
Después la exejecutiva de la empresa China indicó que Chávez al principio le exigió un millón de dólares, pero solo lograron pagar 250 mil en una casa de la calle 31 de Calacoto en la ciudad de La Paz, que sería la vivienda del abogado.
En su primera declaración sobre su relación con Zapata el 5 de febrero el presidente Evo Morales afirmó que debía investigarse a algunos exministros y citó a Chávez, pero nadie quiso investigar al exministro de Gobierno.
Radio Fides se intentó comunicar con Wilfredo Chávez, pero los números que se tienen registrados están apagados.
LA PAZ/Fides
