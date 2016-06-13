Fecha de publicación: Lunes 13 de junio de 2016 -- 18:07

Wilfredo Chávez chantajeaba a Gabriela Zapata

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez Serrano. (Archivo)

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez Serrano. (Archivo)

El caso de Gabriela Zapata parece que no tiene fin y cada día complica a más personas. El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe la tarde del lunes afirmó que una de las personas que debe dar explicaciones sobre su relación con la exejecutiva de CAMC es el exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez, quien habría recibido 250 mil dólares para que no se conozca que ella tuvo un hijo con Evo Morales.

Quispe sostuvo que su afirmación la apoya en la declaración realizada por Zapata a la comisión de fiscales el 8 de junio recién pasado, donde también indica con detalle la entrega de otra suma no determinada a Chávez para que su exesposa Virginia Crespo (Vocal de una Sala del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia) resuelva a favor de los asiáticos un recurso presentado contra el Ministerio de Obras Públicas para impedir el cobro de la boleta de garantía por. Bs 158,8 millones ($us 22,8 millones).

En la declaración de Zapata a la Fiscalía indicó: “después que ganamos el amparo, él me comenzó a chantajear indicando que habían descubierto sobre mi relación con el Presidente y me sacó 250 mil dólares los cuales le cancele en noviembre del año pasado”.

Zapata afirmó que esos recurso eran por el Amparo Constitucional que había ganado la empresa china, y de no cancelar el millón él daría a conocer su relación con el Presidente.

Después la exejecutiva de la empresa China indicó que Chávez al principio le exigió un millón de dólares, pero solo lograron pagar 250 mil en una casa de la calle 31 de Calacoto en la ciudad de La Paz, que sería la vivienda del abogado.

En su primera declaración sobre su relación con Zapata el 5 de febrero el presidente Evo Morales afirmó que debía investigarse a algunos exministros y citó a Chávez, pero nadie quiso investigar al exministro de Gobierno.

Radio Fides se intentó comunicar con Wilfredo Chávez, pero los números que se tienen registrados están apagados.

LA PAZ/Fides

18 comments on “Wilfredo Chávez chantajeaba a Gabriela Zapata

  1. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with helpful information to work on. You have performed an impressive activity and our
    entire community will probably be thankful to you.

    Responder

  2. whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You already know, lots of persons are searching around for this information, you could help them greatly.

    Responder

  3. Asking questions are actually pleasant thing if you are not understanding
    something entirely, however this paragraph provides pleasant understanding
    even.

    Responder

  5. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too great.
    I actually like what you have acquired here,
    really like what you are saying and the way in which you say
    it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.

    Responder

  10. hello there and thank you for your information –
    I have definitely picked up something new from right here.
    I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site,
    since I experienced to reload the web site many times
    previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and
    can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more
    of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon.

    Responder

  12. Excellent blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?

    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
    for a paid option? There are so many options out there
    that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Kudos!

    Responder

  15. Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else may just
    anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect means of writing?
    I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at
    the look for such information.

    Responder

  16. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.

    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
    article together. I once again find myself personally spending
    a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  17. What i do not understood is if truth be told how you are now not really a lot more neatly-favored than you may be right now.
    You are very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in the case of this topic,
    produced me in my view believe it from a lot of various angles.
    Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is something to do with
    Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always take care of it up!

    Responder

  18. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after looking
    at a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I
    stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>