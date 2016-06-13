Fecha de publicación: Lunes 13 de junio de 2016 -- 19:41

Choferes bloqueadores dañan un Puma Katari

Imagen del parabrisas del Puma Katari. (GAMLP)

Imagen del parabrisas del Puma Katari. (GAMLP)

El parabrisas del bus PumaKatari BA-83, de la ruta Chasquipampa-Parque Urbano Central, fue dañado el lunes por choferes que bloqueaban en inmediaciones del Parque La Florida (Las Cholas).

Los movilizados golpearon con palos el vehículo y agredieron físicamente a personal y pasajeros, informó el director general del Sistema Integrado de Transporte, Edward Sánchez.

La cámara de seguridad del bus municipal filmó a la persona que golpeó el vidrio y las imágenes serán parte de la denuncia que la Alcaldía presentará a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC). El vehículo también tuvo otros daños.

“Se ha tratado de hablar con los sindicatos en el momento que se llegó al sector, pero lastimosamente, igual se agredió al conductor con palos, a los pasajeros a los anfitriones del bus y se rompió uno de los parabrisas del bus. Además, se lo ha golpeado en varios lugares. Hemos identificado al agresor, estamos presentando la denuncia en la FELCC y vamos a hacer todo el proceso legal para que el agresor y los cómplices cubran todos los daños”, enfatizó.

El hecho ocurrió cuando el chofer del vehículo realizaba una maniobra de desvío al puente Amor de Dios, a la altura de la calle 8 de Calacoto y avenida Costanera del Macrodistrito Sur, alrededor de las 14.00.

Camioneta

Además de lo ocurrido en la zona sur, Sánchez informó que al promediar el mediodía choferes destrozaron uno de los vidrios laterales de una camioneta de La Paz Bus que se dirigía a socorrer a una mujer que estaba con trabajo de parto en la avenida Perú y Vázquez (Macrodistrito Max Paredes). Los transportistas también dañaron un stop, uno de los espejos retrovisor lateral y causaron abolladuras en la carrocería.

Los autores de ambos hechos serán de violencia contra la mujer y daños de bienes municipales, entre otros agravantes. Mientras que ya se notificó a la aseguradora para que evalúe los daños materiales en los dos vehículos municipales.

https://www.facebook.com/LaPazBUS/videos/799442376858793/

LA PAZ/Con información del GAMLP

