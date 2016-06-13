Choferes bloqueadores dañan un Puma Katari

El parabrisas del bus PumaKatari BA-83, de la ruta Chasquipampa-Parque Urbano Central, fue dañado el lunes por choferes que bloqueaban en inmediaciones del Parque La Florida (Las Cholas).
Los movilizados golpearon con palos el vehículo y agredieron físicamente a personal y pasajeros, informó el director general del Sistema Integrado de Transporte, Edward Sánchez.
La cámara de seguridad del bus municipal filmó a la persona que golpeó el vidrio y las imágenes serán parte de la denuncia que la Alcaldía presentará a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC). El vehículo también tuvo otros daños.
“Se ha tratado de hablar con los sindicatos en el momento que se llegó al sector, pero lastimosamente, igual se agredió al conductor con palos, a los pasajeros a los anfitriones del bus y se rompió uno de los parabrisas del bus. Además, se lo ha golpeado en varios lugares. Hemos identificado al agresor, estamos presentando la denuncia en la FELCC y vamos a hacer todo el proceso legal para que el agresor y los cómplices cubran todos los daños”, enfatizó.
El hecho ocurrió cuando el chofer del vehículo realizaba una maniobra de desvío al puente Amor de Dios, a la altura de la calle 8 de Calacoto y avenida Costanera del Macrodistrito Sur, alrededor de las 14.00.
Camioneta
Además de lo ocurrido en la zona sur, Sánchez informó que al promediar el mediodía choferes destrozaron uno de los vidrios laterales de una camioneta de La Paz Bus que se dirigía a socorrer a una mujer que estaba con trabajo de parto en la avenida Perú y Vázquez (Macrodistrito Max Paredes). Los transportistas también dañaron un stop, uno de los espejos retrovisor lateral y causaron abolladuras en la carrocería.
Los autores de ambos hechos serán de violencia contra la mujer y daños de bienes municipales, entre otros agravantes. Mientras que ya se notificó a la aseguradora para que evalúe los daños materiales en los dos vehículos municipales.
https://www.facebook.com/LaPazBUS/videos/799442376858793/
LA PAZ/Con información del GAMLP
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is a really smartly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He used
to be entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You can not believe just how so much time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Kudos!
It’s hard to find experienced people on this subject, but you seem like
you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this web page is
truly nice.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog audience have complained about my blog not
operating correctly in Explorer but looks great
in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Fantastic blog and wonderful design.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate
link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
am impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with after that
you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Asking questions are in fact fastidious thing if you are
not understanding something completely, but this post
gives pleasant understanding even.
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for
your content. Your article has really peaked my interest.
I am going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new information about
once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.
Great post! We will be linking to this great post on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i
came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose
its ok to use some of your ideas!!
It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this web site and reading the views of all friends on the topic of this piece of writing,
while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there
that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions?
Bless you!
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they
believe. Always follow your heart.
Hey There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of
your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I will certainly return.
I am actually thankful to the owner of this web site who has
shared this enormous paragraph at here.
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments
are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive four emails
with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a means you are able to remove me from
that service? Thanks!