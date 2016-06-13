La cadena perpetua es un retroceso en el campo penal

El presidente del Colegio Abogados de Bolivia, César Cabrera, indicó el lunes que de aprobarse la cadena perpetua como pena máxima dentro del régimen de castigo a los delitos Bolivia retrocederá en la defensa de derechos humanos.
“Bolivia ha sido considerada como avanzada en el derecho penal al suprimir la condena a muerte y las penas a perpetuidad, ahora sin mayor justificación se quiere retroceder por un fin político”, indicó el jurista.
Cabrera explicó que la Cumbre Judicial realizada el pasado fin de semana no tuvo tiempo para analizar con calma los puntos planteados en las mesas de trabajo y que las discusiones fueron más de índole política que de derecho o de técnicas jurídicas.
“En un evento que duró menos 24 horas era imposible tocar de manera técnica algunos temas como el de la cadena perpetua, donde debe analizar varios factores como el de los derechos humanos y el derecho penal, como concordar con la ciencia penal”, sostuvo el abogado.
Recordó que la institución que preside se retiró del cónclave de Sucre por considerar que era más un encuentro político.
Para el viceministro de Defensa del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, “el pedido de cadena perpetua para los violadores es de todos y no solo del Gobierno y esta fue una propuesta realizada en las cumbres departamentales”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
