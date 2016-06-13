Fecha de publicación: Lunes 13 de junio de 2016 -- 12:05

Parte de Caracollo la marcha en defensa de Enatex

Marcha de lo fabriles parte de Caracollo. (Fides)

Marcha de lo fabriles parte de Caracollo. (Fides)

La Federación de Fabriles de La Paz inició la mañana del lunes su marcha desde la localidad orureña de Caracollo hasta la Sede de Gobierno exigiendo que se revierta la determinación de cerrar la empresa estatal Enatex.

La marcha se inició a las 10.30 en la población orureña y de acuerdo a lo que observó Radio Fides participan con sus pancartas los sindicatos: Pil Andina, Industrias Irupana, Manufacturas La Paz, Laboratorios Vita, Sindicato de Enatex y una representación de fabriles jubilados.

Según el dirigente Fidel Machaca esperan llegar a la ciudad de La Paz en una semana y esperán que durante los próximos días se sumen trabajadores del resto de Bolivia y de otros sectores, porque la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó el apoyo a esta movilización.

En la ciudad de Oruro se realiza el ampliado nacional fabril, en la que se aprobó como primera resolución que el Comité Ejecutivo de la Confederación se pliegue a la marcha y la dirigía al igual que una delegación por departamento.

También se aprobó que los sindicatos de cada fábrica a nivel nacional también envíen delegaciones a la marcha en apoyo a Enatex.

ORURO/Fides

 

38 comments on “Parte de Caracollo la marcha en defensa de Enatex

  3. Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
    editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a
    blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  7. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like
    you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you
    could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but
    other than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read.

    I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  8. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I
    acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing
    to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  10. Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and
    would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
    an e mail.

    Responder

  11. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
    website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
    bright clear concept

    Responder

  15. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!

    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
    Cheers

    Responder

  21. Excellent blog right here! Also your website loads up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link for your host?

    I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  22. whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your posts.
    Keep up the good work! You understand, many
    persons are hunting round for this information, you can help them greatly.

    Responder

  23. Right here is the perfect web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
    You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been written about
    for years. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  24. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
    enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Outstanding work!

    Responder

  25. Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
    Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, awesome blog!

    Responder

  27. This is the perfect website for everyone who hopes to understand this topic.
    You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a new spin on a subject that’s been written about for ages.
    Great stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  33. Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers
    and starting a new initiative in a community in the
    same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  34. You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually something which I think I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and very broad for
    me. I’m having a look ahead on your subsequent publish,
    I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

  38. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right.
    This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time
    I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>