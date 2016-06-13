Parte de Caracollo la marcha en defensa de Enatex

La Federación de Fabriles de La Paz inició la mañana del lunes su marcha desde la localidad orureña de Caracollo hasta la Sede de Gobierno exigiendo que se revierta la determinación de cerrar la empresa estatal Enatex.
La marcha se inició a las 10.30 en la población orureña y de acuerdo a lo que observó Radio Fides participan con sus pancartas los sindicatos: Pil Andina, Industrias Irupana, Manufacturas La Paz, Laboratorios Vita, Sindicato de Enatex y una representación de fabriles jubilados.
Según el dirigente Fidel Machaca esperan llegar a la ciudad de La Paz en una semana y esperán que durante los próximos días se sumen trabajadores del resto de Bolivia y de otros sectores, porque la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó el apoyo a esta movilización.
En la ciudad de Oruro se realiza el ampliado nacional fabril, en la que se aprobó como primera resolución que el Comité Ejecutivo de la Confederación se pliegue a la marcha y la dirigía al igual que una delegación por departamento.
También se aprobó que los sindicatos de cada fábrica a nivel nacional también envíen delegaciones a la marcha en apoyo a Enatex.
ORURO/Fides
