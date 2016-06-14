Fecha de publicación: Martes 14 de junio de 2016 -- 19:22

Chávez anuncia querella contra Zapata

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez. (APG)

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez. (APG)

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez, anunció el martes que presentará una demanda penal contra Gabriela Zapata por acusarle de chantaje y de  supuesto soborno a una vocal del Tribunal de Justicia Departamental.

“Hoy me presente de manera voluntaria ante la comisión de fiscales para que me den día y hora para declarar sobre las afirmaciones de la señora Zapata, quien sostiene una serie de impresiones sobre mí”, dijo Chávez a los medios de comunicación.

Después agregó que no responderá “declaraciones que no corresponden a la realidad, porque la falsea con un afán que desconozco”.

Chávez, quien fue Ministro de Gobierno por cuatro meses entre 2011 y 2012, fue acusado por la expareja de Evo Morales de recibir 250 mil dólares para que un amparo constitucional salga a favor de la empresa china CAMC.

El exfuncionario también indicó que no mantiene ninguna relación con su exesposa Virginia Crespo, vocal del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia, desde su divorcio hace más de diez años y “evito litigar en la sala de la que es componente, para evitar malas interpretaciones o acusaciones como las actuales”.

En la mañana del martes Crespo también declaró a la prensa y dijo que no conoce a Zapata y también anuncio una demanda penal  contra ella.

Navarro y Murillo

Por su parte los militantes opositores Arturo Murillo y Jaime Navarro también anunciaron que se presentarán de forma voluntaria ante el Ministerio Público, para explicar que trataron en las reuniones con  Pilar Guzmán, “tía espiritual” de Zapata.

En la declaración que brindó Gabriela Zapata a la comisión de fiscales el 8 de junio involucró a una serie de personas con la conspiración del falso hijo de Evo Morales,  entre las citadas por la reclusa se encuentran Chávez, Crespo Murillo y Navarro.

LA PAZ/Fides

14 comments on “Chávez anuncia querella contra Zapata

  2. I’m extremely inspired with your writing abilities and also with the format to your
    blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self?

    Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a
    great blog like this one these days..

    Responder

  3. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
    video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why
    waste your intelligence on just posting videos to
    your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  5. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its helped me.
    Great job.

    Responder

  8. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s
    time to be happy. I have read this post and if I
    could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.

    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this
    article. I want to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  12. Hi, I believe your site could possibly be having browser
    compatibility issues. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however,
    when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping
    issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Besides that, excellent site!

    Responder

  13. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert
    that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement
    you access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  14. Definitely believe that which you stated.
    Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web
    the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know
    about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>