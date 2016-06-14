Chávez anuncia querella contra Zapata

El exministro de Gobierno, Wilfredo Chávez, anunció el martes que presentará una demanda penal contra Gabriela Zapata por acusarle de chantaje y de supuesto soborno a una vocal del Tribunal de Justicia Departamental.
“Hoy me presente de manera voluntaria ante la comisión de fiscales para que me den día y hora para declarar sobre las afirmaciones de la señora Zapata, quien sostiene una serie de impresiones sobre mí”, dijo Chávez a los medios de comunicación.
Después agregó que no responderá “declaraciones que no corresponden a la realidad, porque la falsea con un afán que desconozco”.
Chávez, quien fue Ministro de Gobierno por cuatro meses entre 2011 y 2012, fue acusado por la expareja de Evo Morales de recibir 250 mil dólares para que un amparo constitucional salga a favor de la empresa china CAMC.
El exfuncionario también indicó que no mantiene ninguna relación con su exesposa Virginia Crespo, vocal del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia, desde su divorcio hace más de diez años y “evito litigar en la sala de la que es componente, para evitar malas interpretaciones o acusaciones como las actuales”.
En la mañana del martes Crespo también declaró a la prensa y dijo que no conoce a Zapata y también anuncio una demanda penal contra ella.
Navarro y Murillo
Por su parte los militantes opositores Arturo Murillo y Jaime Navarro también anunciaron que se presentarán de forma voluntaria ante el Ministerio Público, para explicar que trataron en las reuniones con Pilar Guzmán, “tía espiritual” de Zapata.
En la declaración que brindó Gabriela Zapata a la comisión de fiscales el 8 de junio involucró a una serie de personas con la conspiración del falso hijo de Evo Morales, entre las citadas por la reclusa se encuentran Chávez, Crespo Murillo y Navarro.
LA PAZ/Fides
