Fecha de publicación: Martes 14 de junio de 2016 -- 17:18

Evo sobre el caso Zapata: “Se acerca la verdad”

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa en la residencia. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró este martes en conferencia de prensa que “se acerca la verdad” sobre el supuesto tráfico de influencias del que se habría beneficiado su expareja Gabriela Zapata, con contratos millonarios entre el Estado y la empresa china CAMC.

Lamentó que algunos medios de comunicación hayan entrado “a ese juego de la derecha” y recordó que sobre el tema Zapata “oportunamente” dijo su verdad. “Todavía (hay) los que dicen no es una verdad, pero se acerca la verdad”, indicó.

La polémica sobre el supuesto tráfico de influencias surgió el 2 de febrero, cuando el periodista Carlos Valverde reveló que Morales y Zapata tuvieron una relación en 2007 de la que nació un niño reconocido por el Presidente.

Después de unos días, el 5 de febrero, el Mandatario reconoció que había tenido un hijo con Gabriela Zapata sin embargo informó que el niño murió poco después de nacer. En principio Zapata desmintió aquel extremo y dijo que el hijo de ambos vivía, empero en su última declaración ante el Ministerio Público, realizado la semana pasada, se desdijo e informó que el niño efectivamente murió pero en 2009.

Ante estas declaraciones Morales expresó que “la mentira se cae y no dura. Mi madre decía la mentira tiene patas costas”.

También dijo que el pueblo se dio cuenta que el tema fue usados políticamente para el referendo del 21 de febrero. “En resumen el pueblo se sintió engañado, el pueblo sintió que le mintieron para el 21 de febrero de este año”, indicó.

LA PAZ/Fides

