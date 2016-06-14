Perou visitaba a Zapata en el penal de Miraflores

Cynthia Perou citada en las declaraciones de Gabriela Zapata ante la Fiscalía como su contacto con Unidad Nacional (UN), la visitó en siete ocasiones en los penal de Obrajes y Miraflores indica un informe de registro de visitas difundido por el Ministerio de Gobierno.
Perou según Zapata fue la persona que le ayudó a organizar el plana hacer aparecer a otro niño como el hijo de Evo Morales
Según el Ministerio de Gobierno, Perou visitó a Zapata por primera vez el 8 de marzo, luego el 9, 26 y 31 del mismo mes. Las visitas continuaron el 4, 17 y hasta 19 de abril.
“Primero empieza cuando la señora Pilar sale y dice que el niño existe, luego aparece el doctor León y esta señora Cynthia Perou y hacen la estrategia”, señaló Zapata en su declaración a la comisión de fiscales.
El senador Arturo Murillo descartó que Perou, a quien calificó de antigua y activa militante de UN y muy valiosa, sea asistente de Doria Medina y mucho menos que hubiera sido ella quien contrató a León, que ahora guarda detención preventiva en la cárcel de San Pedro.
Hilda Cinthya Perou Gutiérrez fue diputada plurinominal por el departamento de La Paz en la gestión 2009-2015.
LA PAZ/Fides
