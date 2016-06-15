COB determina paro de 24 horas el 20 de junio

La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó un paro de 24 horas para el lunes 20 de junio en apoyo a los trabajadores de Enatex y también sumarse a la marcha que trabajadores fabriles que se dirige desde Caracollo hasta La Paz, informó este miércoles el secretario Ejecutivo de la central sindical, Guido Mitma.
“En este momento una comisión de dirigentes se va a sumar a la marcha que los trabajadores comenzaron desde Caracollo (…) pero también desde el lunes se declara paro de 24 horas, 48 horas, 72 horas de manera escalonada”, explicó Mitma.
El sindicalista minero además dijo que en el ampliado, realizado el martes pasado, también les encomendaron al Comité Ejecutivo analizar el estado de la alianza que se mantiene con el Gobierno, porque algunos sectores temen que el decreto 2765 sea un ejemplo para otras empresas estatales que no pasan un buen momento económico .
El ampliado de los fabriles que se efectuó el lunes en la ciudad de Oruro determinó masificar la protesta con delegacioners de todos los sindicatos de Bolivia.
Los extrabajadores de Enatex protestan desde el 15 de mayo, después que el Gobierno determinó cerrar la empresa estatal y más de 1200 trabajadores quedaron sin empleo. Demandan que no se cierre la empresa estatal y se les restituya sus fuentes laborales.
LA PAZ/Fides
