Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 15 de junio de 2016 -- 13:33

Conaljuve advierte con expulsión de choferes y marcha

Una de las marchas de la Conaljuve.

El presidente de la Confederación Nacional de Juntas Vecinales (Conaljuve), Bernabé Cáceres, advirtió este miércoles con la expulsión de los choferes y con una gran marcha de las juntas de vecinos si continúan los atropellos de los transportistas que el pasado lunes cumplieron un paro de 24 horas.

“Ha habido una reunión en el Control Social (de la Fejuve) y han determinado que si (los choferes) continúan con esto van a hacer movilizaciones de forma directa, en cada una de las zonas, en cada una de las paradas y van a empezar a implementar medidas para echarlos, es definitivo porque se les ha dado la oportunidad y hasta este momento ellos no están mejorando y no están cumpliendo con nada”, indicó.

Según Cáceres hay mucha molestia por parte de la población por lo que no solo la Fejuve de La Paz está en estado de emergencia sino la Conaljuve, calificó el paro de transporte del lunes de “atentados que ha sufrido la población”.

“Rechazo contundente a esta maniobra que han intentado implementar porque lo único que buscan es de no hacerse controlar, de no cumplir las mejoras de los vehículos y de hacer como siempre lo que les daba la gana”, apuntó.

También anunció que en cualquier momento convocarán a una movilización de protesta. “De inmediato va ver una gran movilización de las juntas vecinales en La Paz, en El Alto y en las provincias, en rechazo a esta medida (paro)”, dijo.

Los choferes de La Paz se movilizaron en contra de los controles y las multa que ejerce la Alcaldía hacia a el transporte público.

LA PAZ/Fides

