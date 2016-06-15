Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 15 de junio de 2016 -- 11:32

El domingo se reúne Consejo de Defensa del Silala

El presidente Evo Morales en el Silala. (APG)

El Gobierno fijó para el domingo 19 de junio, la primera reunión del Consejo de Defensa del Silala, en la que participará el agente ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé.

La información corresponde al presidente Evo Morales, quien escribió en su cuenta de Twitter:@evoespueblo: ” Domingo 19/6/16 realizaremos 1a reunión del Consejo de Defensa de los Manantiales del Silala. Participará nuestro agente E. Rodríguez Veltzé”.

Ayer, el jefe de Estado, en conferencia de prensa, informó que Rodríguez Veltzé, expresidente de Bolivia (2005), fue designado como agente ante la CIJ, para la defensa del Silala, y esta jornada lo corroboró con una Resolución Suprema, aprobada en la reunión de gabinete de ministros.

El 23 de marzo, el Presidente indígena anunció la defensa del manantial Silala, ante el uso “ilegal” que hace Chile de esas aguas que nacen en el norte del departamento boliviano de Potosí.

Por su parte el Gobierno de Chile se anticipó a presentar una demanda ante el tribunal de La Haya, instancia internacional que tiempo antes cuestionó e intentó apartar de su conocimiento la demanda marítima que el Gobierno boliviano presentó en 2013.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

