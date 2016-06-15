El Vicepresidente compara el caso Zapata con un golpe de Estado

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera afirmó el miércoles que el caso de Gabriela Zapata es considerado como un cuarto intento de golpe de Estado por parte de la oposición al gobierno de Evo Morales.
“El caso de Gabriela Zapata es comparable con los cuatro intentos de golpe de Estado efectuados contra el hermano Evo Morales desde 2006”, afirmó el Vicepresidente en la inauguración del vigésimo Congreso Ordinario de la Federación de Comunidades Interculturales de Chimoré, en el trópico de Cochabamba.
Para García Linera la derrota de la reforma a la Constitución fue un plan conspirativo, que tuvo como fin el debilitar la imagen de Evo Morales desde los medios de comunicación. Recordó que en los otros intentos de sacar del poder al “Presidente Indígena” vinieron desde la economía en 2007 y en lo político en 2008 y 2009.
Recordó que dos semanas antes del 21 de febrero todas las tapas de los periódicos y las noticias de las radios estaban dedicadas al caso Zapata y dejaron de publicar una vez que la mentira se impuso.
Según el Vicepresidente gran parte de la tarea de desprestigio fue desarrollada por grupos de medios de comunicación y abogados a los que calificó de “mafiosos”.
“Si esos medios de comunicación mafiosos y mentirosos, esos abogados mafiosos y mentirosos, esos políticos mafiosos y mentirosos fueron capaces de atacar a un Presidente, imagínense que harán con ustedes”, expresó el Vicepresidente
Después dijo que: “Hemos derrotado con la verdad y los responsables tienen que ir a la cárcel, no vamos a perdonar que se use así la ley, que se maltrate la dignidad de un niño, no vamos a permitir que se engañe a la población, por eso van huyendo como ratas porque la ley se va aplicar tarde o temprano con los mentirosos”.
“Ese teatro se desmorona, hoy sabemos que el presiente Evo lo que dijo a Bolivia era la verdad pura, no engañó y que valientemente se refirió a un tema personal y se refirió con la verdad”, sostuvo.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this weblog; this blog consists of amazing and in fact excellent information for readers.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!
For latest information you have to pay a visit internet and
on world-wide-web I found this web site as a finest web site for most recent updates.
Fantastic items from you, man. I have be mindful your stuff prior
to and you’re simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you have obtained here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still care for
to keep it wise. I cant wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a tremendous site.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up anything new from right
here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, as
I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could
damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with
Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and
could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to
keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You
cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I read this post completely about the comparison of latest and earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
Greetings, I do believe your blog could possibly be having internet browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening
in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide
you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic website!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out some additional information.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
website before but after checking through some
of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found it
and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s
content daily along with a mug of coffee.
Hey very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I am happy to seek out so many helpful info here in the submit, we’d like develop more strategies
in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this
kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i’m happy to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out
just what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make certain to do
not forget this website and give it a glance on a continuing
basis.
Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you desire to say on the
topic of this post, in my view its truly amazing designed for me.