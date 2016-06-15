El Vicepresidente compara el caso Zapata con un golpe de Estado

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera afirmó el miércoles que el caso de Gabriela Zapata es considerado como un cuarto intento de golpe de Estado por parte de la oposición al gobierno de Evo Morales.

“El caso de Gabriela Zapata es comparable con los cuatro intentos de golpe de Estado efectuados contra el hermano Evo Morales desde 2006”, afirmó el Vicepresidente en la inauguración del vigésimo Congreso Ordinario de la Federación de Comunidades Interculturales de Chimoré, en el trópico de Cochabamba.

Para García Linera la derrota de la reforma a la Constitución fue un plan conspirativo, que tuvo como fin el debilitar la imagen de Evo Morales desde los medios de comunicación. Recordó que en los otros intentos de sacar del poder al “Presidente Indígena” vinieron desde la economía en 2007 y en lo político en 2008 y 2009.

Recordó que dos semanas antes del 21 de febrero todas las tapas de los periódicos y las noticias de las radios estaban dedicadas al caso Zapata y dejaron de publicar una vez que la mentira se impuso.

Según el Vicepresidente gran parte de la tarea de desprestigio fue desarrollada por grupos de medios de comunicación y abogados a los que calificó de “mafiosos”.

“Si esos medios de comunicación mafiosos y mentirosos, esos abogados mafiosos y mentirosos, esos políticos mafiosos y mentirosos fueron capaces de atacar a un Presidente, imagínense que harán con ustedes”, expresó el Vicepresidente

Después dijo que: “Hemos derrotado con la verdad y los responsables tienen que ir a la cárcel, no vamos a perdonar que se use así la ley, que se maltrate la dignidad de un niño, no vamos a permitir que se engañe a la población, por eso van huyendo como ratas porque la ley se va aplicar tarde o temprano con los mentirosos”.

“Ese teatro se desmorona, hoy sabemos que el presiente Evo lo que dijo a Bolivia era la verdad pura, no engañó y que valientemente se refirió a un tema personal y se refirió con la verdad”, sostuvo.

COCHABAMBA/Fides