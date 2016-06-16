Marcha de fabriles llega a Ayo Ayo y el lunes a La Paz

La marcha de los trabajadores fabriles en defensa de Enatex llegó este jueves a la población de Ayo Ayo donde descansarán para continuar su caminata el viernes hasta Calamarca. Los más de 800 marchistas tienen previsto ingresar a la ciudad de La Paz el próximo lunes por la mañana, día en que la COB convocó a un paro de laboral.

“Hemos calculado llegar el lunes por la mañana (a La Paz), según el recorrido que estamos haciendo mañana (viernes) arribamos a la localidad de Calamarca y posteriormente estaríamos llegando a Achica Arriba, luego a Senkata y ya el día lunes a primera hora de la mañana estaríamos bajando a la ciudad de La Paz”, informó a radio Fides el ejecutivo de la Confederación de Trabajadores Fabriles del país, Víctor Quispe.

Según el dirigente, la cantidad de trabajadores que participa de la marcha denominada “por la vida” estos días fue creciendo ya que iniciaron la caminata unos 300 trabajadores y ahora sobrepasan los 800.

“Estamos seguros de que cuando estemos arribando a la ciudad de La Paz haremos conocer fuertemente nuestras exigencias de la abrogación del maldito Decreto 2765”, indicó Quispe.

Acotó que los fabriles cumplirán el paro de 24 horas declarado por la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB) pues cuando los trabajadores se ven “amenazados por decretos leoninos y devastadores para la clase obrera ya no les interesa en ese momento si les van a descontar o no por ese día, porque estamos peleando por una estabilidad laboral, estamos peleando por que no nos apliquen decretos neoliberales”.

LA PAZ/Fides