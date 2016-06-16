Marcha de fabriles llega a Ayo Ayo y el lunes a La Paz

La marcha de los trabajadores fabriles en defensa de Enatex llegó este jueves a la población de Ayo Ayo donde descansarán para continuar su caminata el viernes hasta Calamarca. Los más de 800 marchistas tienen previsto ingresar a la ciudad de La Paz el próximo lunes por la mañana, día en que la COB convocó a un paro de laboral.
“Hemos calculado llegar el lunes por la mañana (a La Paz), según el recorrido que estamos haciendo mañana (viernes) arribamos a la localidad de Calamarca y posteriormente estaríamos llegando a Achica Arriba, luego a Senkata y ya el día lunes a primera hora de la mañana estaríamos bajando a la ciudad de La Paz”, informó a radio Fides el ejecutivo de la Confederación de Trabajadores Fabriles del país, Víctor Quispe.
Según el dirigente, la cantidad de trabajadores que participa de la marcha denominada “por la vida” estos días fue creciendo ya que iniciaron la caminata unos 300 trabajadores y ahora sobrepasan los 800.
“Estamos seguros de que cuando estemos arribando a la ciudad de La Paz haremos conocer fuertemente nuestras exigencias de la abrogación del maldito Decreto 2765”, indicó Quispe.
Acotó que los fabriles cumplirán el paro de 24 horas declarado por la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB) pues cuando los trabajadores se ven “amenazados por decretos leoninos y devastadores para la clase obrera ya no les interesa en ese momento si les van a descontar o no por ese día, porque estamos peleando por una estabilidad laboral, estamos peleando por que no nos apliquen decretos neoliberales”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly,
this website is actually fastidious and the people are truly sharing good thoughts.
of course like your website however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome
to inform the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
Nice blog right here! Also your website lots up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate hyperlink on your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
An interesting discussion is worth comment. There’s no
doubt that that you ought to write more on this topic,
it might not be a taboo subject but usually people do not speak about these issues.
To the next! Cheers!!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and
wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed browsing your
blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I hope you write once
more very soon!
Thankfulness to my father who told me on the topic of this website, this weblog is in fact amazing.
I love reading an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I need to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I certainly enjoyed every little bit
of it. I have got you book marked to check out new things you post…
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the
easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You
managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out
the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand
your stuff previous to and you are simply
extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve bought here, really like what you’re saying and the best way through which you say it.
You are making it entertaining and you continue
to care for to stay it wise. I can’t wait to learn far
more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my website so i came
to return the want?.I’m attempting to in finding
things to improve my web site!I guess its adequate to
use some of your ideas!!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this webpage on regular basis to take updated from latest information.
I like the helpful info you supply to your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check once more here regularly.
I’m reasonably sure I will be told lots of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the following!
Wonderful article! That is the kind of info that should
be shared around the web. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this put
up upper! Come on over and consult with my site .
Thanks =)
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and
she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform
are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
I every time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as
I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using net for
articles, thanks to web.
Useful info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site by accident, and I’m
surprised why this coincidence did not took place
earlier! I bookmarked it.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
Very nice article, just what I wanted to find.
Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
I’m now not certain the place you are getting your information,
but great topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was searching for this information for my mission.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am actually impressed to read all at single place.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually
know what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked.
Kindly additionally seek advice from my site =). We could have a link alternate
agreement between us
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great effort.
hi!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we keep in touch
more approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert in this area to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to look you.
I think the admin of this web page is in fact
working hard for his web site, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to generate
a great article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never seem to get
anything done.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net
the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get
irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole
thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Thank you for any other excellent post. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such an ideal method of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
I pay a quick visit day-to-day a few sites and blogs to read content, but this weblog presents feature based articles.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up
very forced me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thank you, quite nice post.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web page is in fact fastidious.
Awesome post.
Fantastic site you have here but I was wondering
if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics
talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get advice from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please
let me know. Cheers!
Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blogging and site-building users,
due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve
found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to contribute & assist different users
like its helped me. Great job.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers
like its helped me. Good job.
Hi! I just would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent
information you’ve got right here on this post. I will be returning to your website for more soon.
I think this is among the most significant info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few
general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this outstanding blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
Hurrah! In the end I got a web site from where I be able to really take useful
facts regarding my study and knowledge.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing
spirit.
Hurrah! At last I got a webpage from where I know how to really get helpful facts regarding my study and knowledge.
Your style is very unique compared to other people I have read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still
exists.
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!