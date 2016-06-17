Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de junio de 2016 -- 17:37

Baldivieso: “Que me evalúe el país”

Julio César Baldivieso. (Conmebol)

Julio César Baldivieso. (Conmebol)

“Que me evalúe el país eso es más importante para mí, las selecciones que fueron a la Copa América (Centenario) mantienen sus procesos. Una Selección no se prepara en papeles son meses de entrenamiento, hay muchas cosas que hablar. Esperaré la reunión (con la dirigencia de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol) para dar mi informe”, declaró el seleccionador boliviano, Julio César Baldivieso a su regreso de Estados Unidos.

El Equipo de Todos retornó al país después de intervenir en la Copa Centenario del que fue eliminado en la primera fase y con anticipación, perdió ante Panamá y Chile por 2 a 1 en tanto que fue goleado con Argentina 3 a 0, los resultados lo dejaron fuera de la competencia en medio de una lluvia de críticas principalmente por el secretario general de la Federación, Walter Torrico quien abiertamente dijo que Baldivieso “debería renunciar”.

La Verde ocupó el último puesto del Grupo “D” del campeonato, recibió siete goles y apenas convirtió dos, las estadísticas marcan con letra rojas la campaña del equipo Verde en el que los jugadores están convencidos que se hizo buen trabajo, aunque los resultados no sean de los mejores, esa misma idea tiene el entrenador, reiteró que está tranquilo con el rendimiento de su plantel y que el trabajo debería continuar para conseguir “grandes cosas”.

“Los resultados fueron malos, pero hay cosas positivas. Me quedo tranquilo con el rendimiento del plantel, con cinco días de trabajo no se puede ser campeón de la Copa (Centenario). Yo no prometí nada, mi discurso lo mantengo, yo quiero a mi país. Es fácil echar la culpa al técnico y no aparecer ni para despedir a los jugadores antes del viaje”, se lamentó el cochabambino y repitió que está listo para cualquier determinación de la directiva.

Baldivieso puntualizó que para salir adelante: “Se necesita trabajo y más trabajo, no esperar que le vaya mal a tu Selección para salir a hablar y echar al técnico, sería bueno que los dirigentes también analicen de lo que se quiere en el fútbol nacional. Con Chile y Panamá jugamos de igual a igual, mientras que con Argentina hay una diferencia abismal, tiene a los mejores jugadores del mundo es muy difícil jugar con ellos”.

Destacó que en Estados Unidos no sólo recibió críticas, también resaltaron su trabajo con jugadores jóvenes que tuvieron la oportunidad de mostrarse. “Me quedo con las declaraciones de otros técnicos, que hubo una notable mejoría en la Selección Nacional, pero también hay que respetar lo que opinan todos. El camino correcto es este, seguir para adelante, dando oportunidad, muchos dirán de qué recambio hablamos, pero si analizan yo llevé a Estados Unidos una Selección mixta (jóvenes y experimentados)”.

Queda para las estadísticas que Bolivia fue uno de los equipos que no sumó punto alguno en la Copa América Centenario, el próximo reto de la Verde es lo partidos de la fase de clasificación al Mundial de Rusia, en este torneo la campaña boliviana tampoco es de las mejores.

La dirigencia de la Federación no quiso adelantar nada con referencia a la continuidad o partida de Baldivieso, de igual manera no se dijo nada sobre la posibilidad de jugar partidos de preparación en las semanas que viene, lo cierto es que la Verde desconcentró en La Paz con la pena de haber quedado con manos vacías.

LA PAZ/APG

32 comments on “Baldivieso: “Que me evalúe el país”

  1. Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness on your submit is simply excellent and that i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Fine together with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to stay up to date with approaching post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Responder

  5. I’m extremely pleased to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for
    this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look
    at new information in your website.

    Responder

  6. Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately
    this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you could do with a few
    % to drive the message house a bit, however instead of
    that, that is magnificent blog. An excellent read.
    I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  9. I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late,
    yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty price sufficient for me. Personally,
    if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the web can be a
    lot more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  10. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire
    in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing
    to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  11. I think this is among the most significant information for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But should remark
    on some general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D.
    Good job, cheers

    Responder

  15. Simply want to say your article is as amazing.
    The clarity in your post is just nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and
    please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

  17. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text
    in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but
    I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!
    Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos

    Responder

  18. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much
    more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out
    a designer to create your theme? Fantastic work!

    Responder

  19. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both
    educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something not enough folks are speaking intelligently
    about. I’m very happy that I came across this during my search for
    something regarding this.

    Responder

  20. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.
    I’m hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by
    you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired
    me to get my own, personal site now 😉

    Responder

  21. I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems
    with your blog. It appears as if some of the text on your
    posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know
    if this is happening to them as well? This may be
    a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  27. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing,
    and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the
    head. The issue is an issue that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I came across this in my hunt
    for something concerning this.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>