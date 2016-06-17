Baldivieso: “Que me evalúe el país”

“Que me evalúe el país eso es más importante para mí, las selecciones que fueron a la Copa América (Centenario) mantienen sus procesos. Una Selección no se prepara en papeles son meses de entrenamiento, hay muchas cosas que hablar. Esperaré la reunión (con la dirigencia de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol) para dar mi informe”, declaró el seleccionador boliviano, Julio César Baldivieso a su regreso de Estados Unidos.

El Equipo de Todos retornó al país después de intervenir en la Copa Centenario del que fue eliminado en la primera fase y con anticipación, perdió ante Panamá y Chile por 2 a 1 en tanto que fue goleado con Argentina 3 a 0, los resultados lo dejaron fuera de la competencia en medio de una lluvia de críticas principalmente por el secretario general de la Federación, Walter Torrico quien abiertamente dijo que Baldivieso “debería renunciar”.

La Verde ocupó el último puesto del Grupo “D” del campeonato, recibió siete goles y apenas convirtió dos, las estadísticas marcan con letra rojas la campaña del equipo Verde en el que los jugadores están convencidos que se hizo buen trabajo, aunque los resultados no sean de los mejores, esa misma idea tiene el entrenador, reiteró que está tranquilo con el rendimiento de su plantel y que el trabajo debería continuar para conseguir “grandes cosas”.

“Los resultados fueron malos, pero hay cosas positivas. Me quedo tranquilo con el rendimiento del plantel, con cinco días de trabajo no se puede ser campeón de la Copa (Centenario). Yo no prometí nada, mi discurso lo mantengo, yo quiero a mi país. Es fácil echar la culpa al técnico y no aparecer ni para despedir a los jugadores antes del viaje”, se lamentó el cochabambino y repitió que está listo para cualquier determinación de la directiva.

Baldivieso puntualizó que para salir adelante: “Se necesita trabajo y más trabajo, no esperar que le vaya mal a tu Selección para salir a hablar y echar al técnico, sería bueno que los dirigentes también analicen de lo que se quiere en el fútbol nacional. Con Chile y Panamá jugamos de igual a igual, mientras que con Argentina hay una diferencia abismal, tiene a los mejores jugadores del mundo es muy difícil jugar con ellos”.

Destacó que en Estados Unidos no sólo recibió críticas, también resaltaron su trabajo con jugadores jóvenes que tuvieron la oportunidad de mostrarse. “Me quedo con las declaraciones de otros técnicos, que hubo una notable mejoría en la Selección Nacional, pero también hay que respetar lo que opinan todos. El camino correcto es este, seguir para adelante, dando oportunidad, muchos dirán de qué recambio hablamos, pero si analizan yo llevé a Estados Unidos una Selección mixta (jóvenes y experimentados)”.

Queda para las estadísticas que Bolivia fue uno de los equipos que no sumó punto alguno en la Copa América Centenario, el próximo reto de la Verde es lo partidos de la fase de clasificación al Mundial de Rusia, en este torneo la campaña boliviana tampoco es de las mejores.

La dirigencia de la Federación no quiso adelantar nada con referencia a la continuidad o partida de Baldivieso, de igual manera no se dijo nada sobre la posibilidad de jugar partidos de preparación en las semanas que viene, lo cierto es que la Verde desconcentró en La Paz con la pena de haber quedado con manos vacías.

LA PAZ/APG