Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de junio de 2016 -- 12:38

Evo: Doria Medina maneja la COB por Twitter

Evo Morales. (Min Com)

Evo Morales. (Min Com)

El presidente Evo Morales acusó el viernes al dirigente opositor Samuel Doria Medina, de manipular a algunos dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) mediante mensajes difundidos en su cuenta de Twitter.

“Doria Medina mediante tuits dirige a la COB,(dice) que haya paro, les pido que no se hagan confundir con esos mensajes” después agregó: “¿Ustedes están leyendo el twitter de (Samuel) Doria Medina? Él está manejando desde ahí a la COB”, acusó el Jefe de Estado en conferencia de prensa en la Residencia Presidencial, en La Paz.

Para Morales la determinación de determinar un paro de 24 horas el lunes 20 de junio es un conducta que fue anunciada por las redes sociales por el opositor y de inmediato algunos “malos dirigentes” platearon la medida en el ampliado nacional.

“Él (Doria Medina) planteó que se rompa la alianza con el Gobierno y están diciendo eso”, agregó Morales  y pidió a los “dirigentes sanos y honestos ” a no dejarse confundir y explicar a la base que ninguna otra empresa se va cerrar.

Las declaraciones del Primer Mandatario tuvieron origen cuando le preguntaron sobre si mantendrían la medida del cierre de la fábrica Enatex pese a la presión  y pedido de la COB.

Sobre el tema dijo que “No derogaremos el decreto del cierre de Enatex y más bien para los trabajadores cerramos la fábrica, en los tiempos neoliberales hubieran privatizado la fábrica”.

Lamentó que la COB realice una medida que “El paro no perjudica a Evo Morales, perjudica a la niñez, al crecimiento económico”.

LA PAZ/Fides

21 comments on “Evo: Doria Medina maneja la COB por Twitter

  1. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging
    for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
    site is wonderful, let alone the content!

    Responder

  4. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
    safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve
    worked hard on. Any suggestions?

    Responder

  7. Good day very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
    I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?

    I’m satisfied to search out so many helpful
    information right here within the publish, we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you
    for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

  12. After looking over a number of the blog articles on your website, I seriously appreciate your technique of blogging.
    I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will be checking
    back in the near future. Take a look at my web site too and tell me how
    you feel.

    Responder

  15. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and
    found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
    I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  16. Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  17. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and without
    a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something
    relating to this.

    Responder

  20. You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the
    article you write. The arena hopes for more passionate
    writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
    At all times go after your heart.

    Responder

  21. Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else may just anybody get that
    kind of info in such a perfect means of writing?
    I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for
    such info.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>