Evo: Doria Medina maneja la COB por Twitter

El presidente Evo Morales acusó el viernes al dirigente opositor Samuel Doria Medina, de manipular a algunos dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) mediante mensajes difundidos en su cuenta de Twitter.
“Doria Medina mediante tuits dirige a la COB,(dice) que haya paro, les pido que no se hagan confundir con esos mensajes” después agregó: “¿Ustedes están leyendo el twitter de (Samuel) Doria Medina? Él está manejando desde ahí a la COB”, acusó el Jefe de Estado en conferencia de prensa en la Residencia Presidencial, en La Paz.
Para Morales la determinación de determinar un paro de 24 horas el lunes 20 de junio es un conducta que fue anunciada por las redes sociales por el opositor y de inmediato algunos “malos dirigentes” platearon la medida en el ampliado nacional.
“Él (Doria Medina) planteó que se rompa la alianza con el Gobierno y están diciendo eso”, agregó Morales y pidió a los “dirigentes sanos y honestos ” a no dejarse confundir y explicar a la base que ninguna otra empresa se va cerrar.
Las declaraciones del Primer Mandatario tuvieron origen cuando le preguntaron sobre si mantendrían la medida del cierre de la fábrica Enatex pese a la presión y pedido de la COB.
Sobre el tema dijo que “No derogaremos el decreto del cierre de Enatex y más bien para los trabajadores cerramos la fábrica, en los tiempos neoliberales hubieran privatizado la fábrica”.
Lamentó que la COB realice una medida que “El paro no perjudica a Evo Morales, perjudica a la niñez, al crecimiento económico”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging
for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
site is wonderful, let alone the content!
I don’t even understand how I ended up here, however I assumed this put up was once great.
I do not realize who you’re however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger
when you aren’t already. Cheers!
It’s not my first time to visit this site, i am browsing this web site dailly and take fastidious facts from here every day.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve
worked hard on. Any suggestions?
If you wish for to improve your familiarity only keep visiting this site and be updated with the latest gossip posted here.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet visitors,
its really really good piece of writing on building up new
website.
Good day very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to search out so many helpful
information right here within the publish, we’d like develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you
for sharing. . . . . .
Highly energetic article, I enjoyed that bit. Will
there be a part 2?
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff
from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
I all the time used to read piece of writing
in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from now I am using net
for articles, thanks to web.
Fastidious response in return of this difficulty with solid arguments and explaining everything regarding that.
After looking over a number of the blog articles on your website, I seriously appreciate your technique of blogging.
I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will be checking
back in the near future. Take a look at my web site too and tell me how
you feel.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for successful entrepreneur takes
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your next
post thank you once again.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and
found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and without
a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something
relating to this.
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! existing here at
this web site, thanks admin of this website.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the
article you write. The arena hopes for more passionate
writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else may just anybody get that
kind of info in such a perfect means of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for
such info.