Fabriles en Calamarca alistan su ingreso a La Paz

La marcha de los fabriles que partió desde Caracollo el pasado lunes exigiendo la reversión del cierre de la Enatex llegó la tarde del viernes a Calamarca y de inmediato se convocó a una reunión para planificar la última etapa de su movilización.
“Llegamos a Calamarca donde de inmediato estamos convocando a una reunión en el coliseo Ángeles, donde organizaremos nuestro arribo a la ciudad de La Paz, además de analizar las palabras del señor presidente Evo Morales que dijo que no daría marcha atrás con el cierre de la Enatex”, dijo Quispe a Radio Fides.
Víctor Quispe, secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación de General de Trabajadores Fabriles de Bolivia (CGTFB) indicó que de acuerdo al ritmo de la marcha esperan llegar a la ciudad de La Paz hasta el lunes.
“Estamos sorprendidos que se continúe desde el Gobierno con una política neoliberal, como es el cierre de una fábrica, eso para nosotros es una puñalada en la espalda y más aún cuando después nos piden lealtad a un acuerdo”, sostuvo Quispe.
Dijo que esperan ingresar el lunes a la ciudad de La Paz y el sábado se coordinará con la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) tratar de hacer una sola movilización el lunes con los marchistas y los sectores que se movilizarán.
LA PAZ/Fides
