Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de junio de 2016 -- 08:49

Fallece el Profesor Jirafales

Rubén Aguirre. (Archivo)

Rubén Aguirre. (Archivo)

Rubén Aguirre, famoso por su papel del ‘Profesor Jirafales’ en la serie “El Chavo del 8”, falleció la madrugada del viernes  a los 82 años.

La hija del comediante, Verónica Aguirre, confirmó la información a la cadena noticiosa CNN.

Sin embargo, fue su excompañero de labores en “El Chavo del 8” y quien interpretaba al “Doctor Barrigas”, Edgar Vivar, quien dio a conocer del deceso en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.

“Mi profesor favorito descansa en paz. Hoy mi gran amigo Rubén Aguirre parte de este plano. Te extrañaré mucho”.

Según publicó el periódico La Nación de Costa Rica, en mayo pasado Aguirre había sufrido una neumonía que lo mantuvo hospitalizado hasta que fue dado de alta unos días antes de su cumpleaños, el 15 de este mes, no obstante había afectado seriamente su cuadro de salud.

Fue su esposa, Consuelo, quien la semana pasada había relatado en un programa de la televisión mexicana que el actor se encontraba grave.

“De un día a otro se le fueron las fuerzas y ahora está sin moverse, no puede ni darse la vuelta en la cama y habla poco, la diabetes lo tiene así”, explicó.

Aguirre nació el 15 de junio de 1934.

Participó en cerca de 14 películas, 10 programas de televisión -casi siempre al lado de Roberto Gómez Bolaños, conocido como “Chespirito”- y produjo un circo con el que visitó varios países.

En el 2013 se retiró de los escenarios, luego de haber sufrido un accidente en el que su esposa y él quedaron en sillas de ruedas. También padecía de diabetes.

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO /Agencias

