Fallece el Profesor Jirafales

Rubén Aguirre, famoso por su papel del ‘Profesor Jirafales’ en la serie “El Chavo del 8”, falleció la madrugada del viernes a los 82 años.
La hija del comediante, Verónica Aguirre, confirmó la información a la cadena noticiosa CNN.
Sin embargo, fue su excompañero de labores en “El Chavo del 8” y quien interpretaba al “Doctor Barrigas”, Edgar Vivar, quien dio a conocer del deceso en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.
“Mi profesor favorito descansa en paz. Hoy mi gran amigo Rubén Aguirre parte de este plano. Te extrañaré mucho”.
Según publicó el periódico La Nación de Costa Rica, en mayo pasado Aguirre había sufrido una neumonía que lo mantuvo hospitalizado hasta que fue dado de alta unos días antes de su cumpleaños, el 15 de este mes, no obstante había afectado seriamente su cuadro de salud.
Fue su esposa, Consuelo, quien la semana pasada había relatado en un programa de la televisión mexicana que el actor se encontraba grave.
“De un día a otro se le fueron las fuerzas y ahora está sin moverse, no puede ni darse la vuelta en la cama y habla poco, la diabetes lo tiene así”, explicó.
Aguirre nació el 15 de junio de 1934.
Participó en cerca de 14 películas, 10 programas de televisión -casi siempre al lado de Roberto Gómez Bolaños, conocido como “Chespirito”- y produjo un circo con el que visitó varios países.
En el 2013 se retiró de los escenarios, luego de haber sufrido un accidente en el que su esposa y él quedaron en sillas de ruedas. También padecía de diabetes.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO /Agencias
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
But think about if you added some great images or videos to
give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog
could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Very good blog!
I really like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
I love what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
Yes! Finally something about network marketing.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
prior to and you are simply extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve bought here, really
like what you’re saying and the way in which in which
you assert it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it smart.
I cant wait to learn far more from you. This is actually a great
site.
Very good info. Lucky me I came across your website by
chance (stumbleupon). I have bookmarked it for later!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a
little more in the way of content so people could connect
with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your
web page repeatedly.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads
up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or
e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that
I could subscribe. Thanks.
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re
now not really much more neatly-preferred than you may be right now.
You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably with regards to this matter, produced me personally believe
it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved unless
it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice.
At all times care for it up!
Great post.
Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Looking through this post reminds me of my previous
roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
It’s an amazing piece of writing in favor of all the
internet viewers; they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Great weblog here! Additionally your site so much up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I am getting your
affiliate link to your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as
yours lol
Keep this going please, great job!
Howdy! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent information you’ve got here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.