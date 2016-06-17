Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de junio de 2016 -- 19:18

Fencomin se opone a la reforma de Ley de Cooperativas

Movilización de las cooperativas mineras. (Archivo)

Movilización de las cooperativas mineras. (Archivo)

El presidente de Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin), Carlos Mamani informó el viernes que su sector se opone a la reforma al artículo 37 de Ley General de Cooperativas (Ley 356) y de no frenar su tratamiento en la Asamblea Legislativa se movilizarán.

“No vamos a permitir que una señora que dice ser la presidenta de los Diputados venga a queremos imponer una reforma a Ley General de Cooperativas, me refiero a Gabriela Montaño, quien quiere cambiar la ley sin consultarnos”, explicó Mamani.

La Cámara de Diputados aprobó el pasado jueves la reforma al Numeral 2, Parágrafo 4 del Artículo 37 de la Ley general de Cooperativas que indica: “Ninguna asociada o ningún asociado de una Cooperativa de Producción, Servicios y Servicios Públicos, podrá pertenecer a un sindicato laboral de la misma”.

La reforma permitirá la posibilidad de que asociados con dependencia laboral en las cooperativas de servicios y servicios públicos tengan derecho a la sindicalización.

La presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Gabriela Montaño indicó que esta reforma no afectará a las  cooperativas productivas y no tienen por qué preocuparse.

“Las cooperativas de producción no tienen trabajadores, sino socios; por tanto, no hay la figura de sindicato”, explicó Montaño.

El presidente de Fencomin indicó que si el proyecto es tratado en la Cámara de Senadores de inmediato se declarará un bloque nacional de caminos, “nosotros queremos que se pare la reforma a la ley y punto, no permitiremos ningún cambio mientras nosotros no lo pidamos”.

LA PAZ/Fides

31 comments on “Fencomin se opone a la reforma de Ley de Cooperativas

  1. you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing.
    It seems that you are doing any unique trick.
    Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great process in this topic!

    Responder

  3. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely useful information specifically the last part :) I care for such information much.
    I was looking for this certain info for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  4. Hello there, I found your website by means of Google while looking
    for a related topic, your website got here up, it looks good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just become aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that
    it is really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels.
    I will be grateful when you continue this in future.
    Numerous other people can be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  5. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
    I am hoping to check out the same high-grade content
    by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
    get my very own site now 😉

    Responder

  8. Everything is very open with a very clear description of the challenges.
    It was definitely informative. Your site is extremely
    helpful. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  10. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the
    road. Many thanks

    Responder

  11. Definitely believe that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to consider
    of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst other folks consider concerns that they
    plainly do not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , folks could take
    a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
    Thank you

    Responder

  14. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing problems with your blog.
    It looks like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me
    know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my
    web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Cheers

    Responder

  20. Hello! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got right here on this post.
    I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.

    Responder

  25. Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog
    on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info
    you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I
    get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  26. I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever
    run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
    A number of my blog audience have complained about
    my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  28. Its such as you read my mind! You appear to grasp a lot approximately this, such as
    you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you
    could do with a few percent to power the message house a bit, however
    other than that, that is fantastic blog. An excellent read.
    I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  30. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit
    my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted
    to say wonderful blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>