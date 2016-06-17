Fencomin se opone a la reforma de Ley de Cooperativas

El presidente de Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin), Carlos Mamani informó el viernes que su sector se opone a la reforma al artículo 37 de Ley General de Cooperativas (Ley 356) y de no frenar su tratamiento en la Asamblea Legislativa se movilizarán.
“No vamos a permitir que una señora que dice ser la presidenta de los Diputados venga a queremos imponer una reforma a Ley General de Cooperativas, me refiero a Gabriela Montaño, quien quiere cambiar la ley sin consultarnos”, explicó Mamani.
La Cámara de Diputados aprobó el pasado jueves la reforma al Numeral 2, Parágrafo 4 del Artículo 37 de la Ley general de Cooperativas que indica: “Ninguna asociada o ningún asociado de una Cooperativa de Producción, Servicios y Servicios Públicos, podrá pertenecer a un sindicato laboral de la misma”.
La reforma permitirá la posibilidad de que asociados con dependencia laboral en las cooperativas de servicios y servicios públicos tengan derecho a la sindicalización.
La presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Gabriela Montaño indicó que esta reforma no afectará a las cooperativas productivas y no tienen por qué preocuparse.
“Las cooperativas de producción no tienen trabajadores, sino socios; por tanto, no hay la figura de sindicato”, explicó Montaño.
El presidente de Fencomin indicó que si el proyecto es tratado en la Cámara de Senadores de inmediato se declarará un bloque nacional de caminos, “nosotros queremos que se pare la reforma a la ley y punto, no permitiremos ningún cambio mientras nosotros no lo pidamos”.
LA PAZ/Fides
