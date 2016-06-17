Fecha de publicación: Viernes 17 de junio de 2016 -- 10:47

Juez dice que solo cumple con el pedido del ministro Claros

Parte de la orden judicial a los medios de comunicación. (Twitter)

Parte de la orden judicial a los medios de comunicación. (Twitter)

El juez Primero de Instrucción en lo Penal, Luis Yepez Portugal, en declaraciones a la prensa el viernes, indicó que se emitió la orden de entrega  de información a cinco medios de comunicación y periodistas en estricto cumplimiento a pedido por el ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros.

“El Ministro de Obras Públicas ha solicitados que mediante esta vía (judicial) se solicite información a cuatro diarios, una radio y un programa de televisión sobre las declaraciones de la señora Gabriela Zapata, en las que involucraban al señor ministro Milton Claros”, indicó el funcionario judicial.

Para el juez su pedido de información a  los periódicos Página Siete, Los Tiempos, El Deber y El Diario y al programa de Amalia Pando y de Católica de Televisión, no es de hostigamiento sino uno un pedido de información.

“Lo que pedimos a los medios de comunicación es que nos faciliten las publicaciones, los audios  y las grabaciones en las que se involucra al ministro Milton Claros en las declaraciones realizadas por la señora Zapata”, dijo Yepez.

Evitó referirse al tema del por qué pidió los nombres de los periodista y dijo en su defensa que fue el sistema de sorteo computarizado de causas quien le designó ver el proceso presentado por el Ministro de Obras Públicas y que no hay intención política en su actuar.

La determinación del juez Yepez fue notificada a los medios el 15 de junio y de inmediato las agrupaciones de periodistas pidieron al funcionario judicial anular su determinación y recordaron que todo proceso debe estar regido por la Ley de Imprenta.

LA PAZ/Fides

62 comments on “Juez dice que solo cumple con el pedido del ministro Claros

  2. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
    my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Appreciate it

    Responder

  4. Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea
    shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic
    but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  6. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once
    again since I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and
    continue to guide others.

    Responder

  7. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly
    helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide one thing again and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder

  8. I don’t even understand how I stopped up here, however I assumed this submit was once good.
    I don’t recognise who you are but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you are not already.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  9. Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your
    web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.

    Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I fulfillment you access persistently fast.

    Responder

  10. I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours lately, yet
    I never found any fascinating article like yours.
    It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners
    and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will likely be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  11. I simply couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your guests?
    Is gonna be back steadily in order to check up on new posts

    Responder

  12. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it
    but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.

    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Responder

  13. Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
    Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this information to him.
    Fairly certain he’ll have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  14. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be
    thankful to you.

    Responder

  16. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
    “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
    put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
    inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!

    LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell
    someone!

    Responder

  19. Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
    Your favorite justification appeared to be at the web
    the simplest thing to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as folks think about worries that they
    just don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also
    outlined out the entire thing without having side effect ,
    other folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to
    get more. Thank you

    Responder

  21. Can I simply say what a relief to uncover someone who genuinely understands what they’re talking
    about on the net. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and
    make it important. More people need to check this out and understand this side of your story.

    I was surprised you are not more popular since you definitely have
    the gift.

    Responder

  23. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous
    blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  24. I’m very happy to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have
    you saved to fav to check out new information in your blog.

    Responder

  26. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo
    News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  30. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other
    sites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  31. When someone writes an post he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
    Thus that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding. Thanks!

    Responder

  32. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly
    enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  33. What i don’t realize is actually how you are no longer actually a lot more
    smartly-appreciated than you may be right now.
    You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably
    when it comes to this subject, produced me for my part believe it from so many numerous angles.
    Its like women and men are not involved except it is one thing to do with Woman gaga!
    Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!

    Responder

  35. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, yet
    I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me.
    In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web
    will probably be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  36. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
    was curious what all is required to get setup?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Thank you

    Responder

  37. Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my
    weblog thus i came to return the favor?.I am attempting to in finding things to enhance my web site!I guess its
    ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  46. I’m extremely impressed together with your writing talents as well
    as with the format to your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to
    see a nice weblog like this one these days..

    Responder

  48. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video
    to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why
    throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving
    us something informative to read?

    Responder

  49. What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re not really much more smartly-favored than you might be now.

    You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly when it comes to this
    matter, produced me personally believe it from a
    lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem
    to be involved unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!

    Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

    Responder

  51. Hi outstanding website! Does running a blog similar
    to this require a great deal of work? I’ve absolutely no understanding of computer programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any
    suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  54. I believe everything published was actually very reasonable.
    But, consider this, suppose you typed a catchier post title?
    I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog,
    however what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
    I mean RadioFides.com | Juez dice que solo cumple con el pedido del ministro Claros is a little vanilla.
    You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create
    post titles to grab people interested. You might add a related video or a
    related pic or two to get readers excited about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  57. Wonderful article! This is the type of info that should be shared across
    the web. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this put up upper!
    Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)

    Responder

  58. My partner and I stumbled over here different page and thought I might check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for
    a second time.

    Responder

  59. Hello, I do believe your blog could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
    When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s
    got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick
    heads up! Aside from that, excellent website!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>