Juez dice que solo cumple con el pedido del ministro Claros

El juez Primero de Instrucción en lo Penal, Luis Yepez Portugal, en declaraciones a la prensa el viernes, indicó que se emitió la orden de entrega de información a cinco medios de comunicación y periodistas en estricto cumplimiento a pedido por el ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros.
“El Ministro de Obras Públicas ha solicitados que mediante esta vía (judicial) se solicite información a cuatro diarios, una radio y un programa de televisión sobre las declaraciones de la señora Gabriela Zapata, en las que involucraban al señor ministro Milton Claros”, indicó el funcionario judicial.
Para el juez su pedido de información a los periódicos Página Siete, Los Tiempos, El Deber y El Diario y al programa de Amalia Pando y de Católica de Televisión, no es de hostigamiento sino uno un pedido de información.
“Lo que pedimos a los medios de comunicación es que nos faciliten las publicaciones, los audios y las grabaciones en las que se involucra al ministro Milton Claros en las declaraciones realizadas por la señora Zapata”, dijo Yepez.
Evitó referirse al tema del por qué pidió los nombres de los periodista y dijo en su defensa que fue el sistema de sorteo computarizado de causas quien le designó ver el proceso presentado por el Ministro de Obras Públicas y que no hay intención política en su actuar.
La determinación del juez Yepez fue notificada a los medios el 15 de junio y de inmediato las agrupaciones de periodistas pidieron al funcionario judicial anular su determinación y recordaron que todo proceso debe estar regido por la Ley de Imprenta.
LA PAZ/Fides
Good info. Lucky me I came across your blog by
chance (stumbleupon). I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
These are really enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here. Any
way keep up wrinting.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic
but I had to tell someone!
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff
from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return once
again since I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and
continue to guide others.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly
helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide one thing again and aid others like you helped me.
I don’t even understand how I stopped up here, however I assumed this submit was once good.
I don’t recognise who you are but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you are not already.
Cheers!
Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your
web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I fulfillment you access persistently fast.
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours lately, yet
I never found any fascinating article like yours.
It is lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners
and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will likely be much more useful than ever before.
I simply couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your guests?
Is gonna be back steadily in order to check up on new posts
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it
but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this information to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be
thankful to you.
Thanks for sharing such a fastidious opinion, article is good, thats why i have read it fully
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
“You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell
someone!
Hello friends, good piece of writing and good urging
commented at this place, I am in fact enjoying
by these.
I know this web page gives quality depending posts and additional
stuff, is there any other web page which gives these things in quality?
Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
Your favorite justification appeared to be at the web
the simplest thing to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as folks think about worries that they
just don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also
outlined out the entire thing without having side effect ,
other folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to
get more. Thank you
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your web site
in internet explorer, might test this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a large section of folks will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover someone who genuinely understands what they’re talking
about on the net. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and
make it important. More people need to check this out and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised you are not more popular since you definitely have
the gift.
Wonderful, what a blog it is! This web site gives helpful data to
us, keep it up.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous
blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I’m very happy to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have
you saved to fav to check out new information in your blog.
Awesome! Its genuinely awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea
concerning from this piece of writing.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo
News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
There is certainly a lot to know about this subject.
I like all of the points you’ve made.
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other
sites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
When someone writes an post he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
Thus that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding. Thanks!
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly
enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
What i don’t realize is actually how you are no longer actually a lot more
smartly-appreciated than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably
when it comes to this subject, produced me for my part believe it from so many numerous angles.
Its like women and men are not involved except it is one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy
your content. Please let me know. Cheers
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, yet
I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s lovely worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web
will probably be much more helpful than ever before.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and
was curious what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my
weblog thus i came to return the favor?.I am attempting to in finding things to enhance my web site!I guess its
ok to use some of your ideas!!
Wonderful, what a blog it is! This website provides
useful facts to us, keep it up.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really
understand what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please
additionally consult with my site =). We may have a hyperlink change agreement among us
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
bright clear idea
This piece of writing presents clear idea in favor of the new users of blogging, that
genuinely how to do blogging and site-building.
Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
After looking over a number of the articles on your blog,
I truly appreciate your way of writing a blog.
I book marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking
back soon. Take a look at my web site too and tell me
your opinion.
Hola! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead
and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic
work!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its really really good paragraph on building up
new weblog.
I’m extremely impressed together with your writing talents as well
as with the format to your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to
see a nice weblog like this one these days..
Ahaa, its nice conversation on the topic of this article at this place at this web
site, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video
to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why
throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving
us something informative to read?
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re not really much more smartly-favored than you might be now.
You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly when it comes to this
matter, produced me personally believe it from a
lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem
to be involved unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe
for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept
Hi outstanding website! Does running a blog similar
to this require a great deal of work? I’ve absolutely no understanding of computer programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any
suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
Many thanks!
Stunning quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Keep this going please, great job!
I believe everything published was actually very reasonable.
But, consider this, suppose you typed a catchier post title?
I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog,
however what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
I mean RadioFides.com | Juez dice que solo cumple con el pedido del ministro Claros is a little vanilla.
You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create
post titles to grab people interested. You might add a related video or a
related pic or two to get readers excited about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a little bit more interesting.
Highly descriptive post, I liked that bit. Will there be a part
2?
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content all the time along with a cup of coffee.
Wonderful article! This is the type of info that should be shared across
the web. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this put up upper!
Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)
My partner and I stumbled over here different page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for
a second time.
Hello, I do believe your blog could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s
got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick
heads up! Aside from that, excellent website!
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This type of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works
guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
I know this site offers quality depending articles and additional information, is there any other site which offers these kinds of things in quality?
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this weblog;
this blog consists of awesome and actually
good stuff for readers.